Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Mbappe faces Ronaldo; Key match-ups in the crucial knockout clash

France and Portugal need to fire up again for their quarterfinal meeting at the European Championship on Friday, where every little advantage will likely be crucial in a tight contest, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg

This is the third time the two nations are meeting in the Euro tournaments, fighting for a spot in the last four where they will face either Spain or Germany in Munich next week.

Having not scored from open plays in its last five internationals, France will face a Portugal side that has failed to find the net in its past two outings at Euro 2024, needing the tear-filled trauma of a penalty shootout to win a last eight place.

There is no doubting the quality on both sides, with Kylian Mbappe captaining the French and Cristiano Ronaldo bringing record-breaking achievement to Portugal.

Here are the top three matchups that could have an impact on the result of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between France and Portugal:

KYLIAN MBAPPE VS JOAO CANCELO

Portugal’s Joao Cancelo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mbappe has not been at his best since suffering a facial injury during his side’s first match of the tournament against Austria, which ruled him out for the following match against Netherlands. He is however France’s only goalscorer in the tournament, scoring from the spot in France’s match against Poland.

Mbappe is tied at the top with Spain’s Lamine Yamal in terms of dribbles in the tournament with 22, something he will look to add up on when he comes against Joao Cancelo at right back for Portugal. The 30-year-old full-back has been an integral part of Portugal’s style of play in the tournament, contributing in both attack and defense.

However, on Saturday, he will have his plate full making sure that he does not allow Mbappe to break away with his pace. Cancelo will have to be wary of leaving his position and entering into the spaces in midfield to combine with Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha, leaving the Frenchman with needing just a ball over the top to set him up on goal.

CRISTIANO RONALDO VS WILLIAM SALIBA

France’s William Saliba. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portugal’s all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to find the back of the net in this tournament, failing to score in any of the four matches he has started. The 39-year-old forward had a moment to forget when he failed to covert from the penalty box against Slovenia’s Jan Oblak to take the lead in extra time in the round of 16 tie.

However, he ended up scoring in the penalty shootout as Portugal narrowly edged out a resilient Slovenia.

The all-time Euro top-scorer will have a tougher time when comes up against France’s William Saliba who has carried on his fantastic form from Arsenal into this tournament. In the four matches that he has played, the 23-year-old has kept three clean sheets, with the only goal conceded coming from a penalty kick scored by Poland’s Robert Lewandowski.

But with Ronaldo needing only one opportunity it find the back of the net, the young Frenchman will have to improve on winning tackles, having only a 25 per cent success rate in the tournament so far.

N’GOLO KANTE VS BRUNO FERNANDES

N’golo Kante and Bruno Fernandes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

After a break of two years, midfield machine N’golo Kante returned to the French national team for the European Championship and bagged the player of the match award in his side’s first two matches.

However, he will have a challenge on his hands when he faces off against Bruno Fernandes in midfield, who is a player that likes to move around the pitch, trying to find space to pick out the attackers with a long pass.

Despite playing one game less, Fernandes has covered approximately 38kms compared to Kante who has covered 41kms. But Kante can boast of a 91 per cent passing accuracy compared to Fernandes’ 82 per cent.

With both players also having similar stats regarding runs in the attacking third and the opponent’s box, fans will have an exciting duel in midfield, waiting to see who could get caught off guard first.

(With inputs from Reuters)