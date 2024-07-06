MagazineBuy Print

Portugal vs France, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa?

The 2024 European Championship quarterfinal between Spain and Germany got back on level terms after Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute to make it 1-1, at the Stuttgart Arena in Germany on Friday.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 02:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Diogo Costa.
Portugal’s Diogo Costa. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Diogo Costa. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between Portugal and France at the Volsparkstadion Hamburg ended in a 0-0 stalemate after 120 minutes and is heading into a penalty shootout.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | FRANCE VS PORTUGAL LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

After either team failed to find a breakthrough in regulation time, the match trudged into extra-time, where the status remained the same.

At the Euros this time in Germany, Diogo Costa’s heroics contributed significantly as Portugal surpassed Slovenia in the round of 16, wherein Belgium had shown it the door, three years ago.

He saved all three shots of Slovenia in the penalty shootout, off Josep Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbic.

Take a look at Diogo Costa’s record in while facing penalties throughout his career:

DIOGO COSTA’S RECORD WHILE FACING PENALTIES

Faced: 42

Saved: 13

Conceded: 29

Save percentage: 31 per cent

