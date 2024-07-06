Portugal vs France, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa?

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between Portugal and France at the Volsparkstadion Hamburg ended in a 0-0 stalemate after 120 minutes and is heading into a penalty shootout.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | FRANCE VS PORTUGAL LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

After either team failed to find a breakthrough in regulation time, the match trudged into extra-time, where the status remained the same.

At the Euros this time in Germany, Diogo Costa’s heroics contributed significantly as Portugal surpassed Slovenia in the round of 16, wherein Belgium had shown it the door, three years ago.

He saved all three shots of Slovenia in the penalty shootout, off Josep Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbic.

Take a look at Diogo Costa’s record in while facing penalties throughout his career:

DIOGO COSTA’S RECORD WHILE FACING PENALTIES

Faced: 42

Saved: 13

Conceded: 29

Save percentage: 31 per cent