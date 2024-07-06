The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between Portugal and France at the Volsparkstadion Hamburg ended in a 0-0 stalemate after 120 minutes and is heading into a penalty shootout.
FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | FRANCE VS PORTUGAL LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024
After either team failed to find a breakthrough in regulation time, the match trudged into extra-time, where the status remained the same.
At the Euros this time in Germany, Diogo Costa’s heroics contributed significantly as Portugal surpassed Slovenia in the round of 16, wherein Belgium had shown it the door, three years ago.
He saved all three shots of Slovenia in the penalty shootout, off Josep Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbic.
Take a look at Diogo Costa’s record in while facing penalties throughout his career:
DIOGO COSTA’S RECORD WHILE FACING PENALTIES
Faced: 42
Saved: 13
Conceded: 29
Save percentage: 31 per cent
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR 0-0 FRA; Match goes onto penalties
- Portugal vs France, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa?
- Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Penalty shootout record of French goalkeeper Mike Maignan
- Portugal vs France LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from POR v FRA
- Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Record of Portugal in penalty shootouts as POR vs FRA goes into extra-time?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE