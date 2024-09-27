MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Goalkeeper Alisson set to return from injury for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot gave a positive update on the Brazil international, who has missed the last two games because of a hamstring injury.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 16:45 IST , Liverpool - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back in training and is set to return to the team for the trip to Wolverhampton.
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back in training and is set to return to the team for the trip to Wolverhampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back in training and is set to return to the team for the trip to Wolverhampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back in training and is set to return to the team for the trip to Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot gave a positive update on Friday on the Brazil international, who has missed the last two games — big wins over Bournemouth in the league and West Ham in the League Cup — because of a hamstring injury.

“We are expecting him in the whole (practice) session today,” Slot said of Alisson. “We think he is available.” Backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher replaced Alisson for the last two games.

Liverpool has won four of its opening five games in the league.

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Alisson /

Arne Slot /

Premier League 2024-25

