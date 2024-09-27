Premier League 2024-25: Goalkeeper Alisson set to return from injury for Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back in training and is set to return to the team for the trip to Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot gave a positive update on Friday on the Brazil international, who has missed the last two games — big wins over Bournemouth in the league and West Ham in the League Cup — because of a hamstring injury.

“We are expecting him in the whole (practice) session today,” Slot said of Alisson. “We think he is available.” Backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher replaced Alisson for the last two games.

Liverpool has won four of its opening five games in the league.