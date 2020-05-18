Premier League clubs to return to training from Tuesday

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to return to training in small groups on Tuesday – marking a significant step in the efforts of England's top flight to return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite reports of conflicts of interest among the 20 teams on various aspects of the so called "Project Restart" a consensus was reached on Monday with regards to the first phase of resuming action.

Players will have to maintain social distancing during training sessions in small groups, while contact work is not yet allowed.

"Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small group training from tomorrow [Tuesday] afternoon – the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so," a statement read.

"Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted.

"This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the government. Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League's priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process. Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA [Professional Footballers' Association] and LMA [League Managers' Association] as protocols for full-contact training are developed."

The Premier League's statement did not explicitly say that players and staff had been tested for coronavirus as part of the medical protocols. However, a release issued concurrently by Newcastle United suggested this was indeed part of the proposals.

"Players, coaches and essential support staff have now been tested for COVID-19 at the training ground in conjunction with the Premier League by global genomics health business Prenetics," it read.