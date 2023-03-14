Football

Man handed three-year stadium ban for racially abusing Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Toney shared the abuse he received on his Instagram account, sparking a police investigation which found the suspect in Blyth.

AP
14 March, 2023 16:16 IST
14 March, 2023 16:16 IST
Brentford’s Ivan Toney was racially abused in October last year.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney was racially abused in October last year. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Toney shared the abuse he received on his Instagram account, sparking a police investigation which found the suspect in Blyth.

A 24-year-old man has been handed a three-year stadium ban from every stadium in the UK for racially abusing Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Antonio Neill, who sent the racist message to Toney over social media on October 14 last year, has also been handed a four-month sentence suspended for two years.

Police started an investigation after Toney shared a picture of the abuse, and the message was traced to the 24-year-old Neill, who lives in Blyth, a town in northern England.

Also Read
Brentford striker Toney racially abused after scoring against Arsenal

Neill appeared in a magistrates’ court in Newcastle on January 25 and pleaded guilty to sending an offensive message.

“If you are going to choose to be vile and abusive to others, doing it from behind a computer screen or on your phone doesn’t mean you’ll get away with it. Far from it,” Northumbria police and crime commissioner Kim McGuinness said in a statement released Tuesday.

The order forbids Neill from attending any regulated football match in Britain and prevents him from traveling abroad to watch international friendlies, qualification matches and tournaments.

Brentford said it hopes sentences for online abuse increase and called on social media companies to remove all hateful content to make their platforms safe for everyone.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us