Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger inducted into Permier League Hall of Fame

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have made a significant contribution to the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

During his 27-year stint with Manchester United, Ferguson won 528 of his 810 matches and was named Manager of the Season 11 times, scooping the monthly award on 27 occasions.

Wenger’s 22 seasons in charge of Arsenal is a Premier League record. He managed 828 matches, winning 476 while overseeing 199 draws. The 73-year-old made history in 2003/04 with Arsenal as ‘The Invincibles’ became the only team to win the title while remaining unbeaten throughout the entire campaign - a record that remains unbeaten to date. He was voted manager of the season in 1998, 2002 and 2004.

“I’m truly delighted to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame,” said Sir Alex. “It’s an honour when you receive recognition like this. However, it’s not just about me as a person. It’s about the job at Manchester United and the bond we had over many years, so I’m also proud for the club, the staff and my players.

My job was to send the fans home happy. United’s history and my own expectations were the things that drove me, and I then had to try to develop all my players with the same expectations and make sure we could go out and achieve them.” he added

“To share this with Sir Alex is a great honour for me. It’s like two boxers, you fight like mad and go the distance together. At the end of the day, you have respect and it will be a great opportunity to meet with him, share a good bottle of wine and memories of our old battles.” said Wenger.

Six players managed by Ferguson have already been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame: David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel and Paul Scholes.