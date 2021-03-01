Football Football Leicester City suffers Harvey Barnes surgery blow Harvey Barnes has been one of Leicester's most influential players this season and his absence will hurt it in its quest to nail down a place in the top four. Reuters Leicester 01 March, 2021 13:48 IST Medics carry Leicester's Harvey Barnes from the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Arsenal on Sunday. - AP Reuters Leicester 01 March, 2021 13:48 IST A bad week for Leicester City got even worse as manager Brendan Rodgers said winger Harvey Barnes needs knee surgery and will be unavailable for six weeks.The 23-year-old was carried off on a stretcher shortly after halftime in his side's 3-1 home defeat by Arsenal on Sunday."I just spoke to the doctor. That'll be a huge blow for us," Rodgers said. "It's not good news. He needs an operation.READ| 'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta "He'll be out for a minimum of six weeks. Part of the bone in his knee has come off, so he'll need it repaired."He's had niggles with it. We tried to recover him on Thursday but it's a bad one for him."Barnes has been one of third-placed Leicester's most influential players this season and his absence will hurt it in its quest to nail down a place in the top four.Sunday's double blow comes after Leicester was knocked out of the Europa League by Slavia Prague in midweek. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.