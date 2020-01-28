Fernandinho signs one-year contract extension with Man City

Fernandinho will not be leaving Manchester City at the end of the season after the Brazilian secured a one-year contract extension.

The 34-year-old was seemingly set to depart in July, with his previous deal approaching its conclusion, but City has ensured he will be around for at least another season.

An intelligent combative midfielder, Fernandinho joined City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and has been a revelation, appearing in at least 29 Premier League matches in every campaign.



He has remained a key figure this term, playing 20 of the champions' 24 top-flight games, filling in at centre-back for many of those due to City's defensive injury crisis.

And choosing to remain at the club for another season was a straightforward decision.

"It was easy," he told City's official website.

"There is a time in your life when you don't think just about yourself, but especially about your family and your kids. They were one of the reasons I decided to sign another contract.

"I am happy, my family is happy, so I hope the City fans are happy as well."

City is already set to lose David Silva this year, with the Spaniard previously confirming his plan to return to Spain to be closer to his family.

Fernandinho has won three Premier League titles at City, though he looks unlikely to add to that tally this season with Liverpool 16 points clear of Pep Guardiola's men at the summit.