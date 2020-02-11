Football Football Man City vs West Ham fixture rescheduled for February 19 After Storm Ciara stopped them meeting at the weekend, Manchester City and West Ham will try again at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday. Rob Lancaster 11 February, 2020 23:06 IST A view of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium - Getty Images Rob Lancaster 11 February, 2020 23:06 IST Manchester City's Premier League clash with West Ham, which was postponed on Sunday, will now take place on February 19.Safety fears amid the threat of Storm Ciara forced the game to be called off at the weekend around five hours prior to kick-off time at the Etihad Stadium.Now the teams will try again next Wednesday, with the fixture to get underway at 19:30 GMT. View this post on Instagram For the first time ever, the Premier League gets a winter break. Here's everything you need to know about it, in a nutshell. #PremierLeague #WinterBreak #EPL #ManchesterUnited #Liverpool #ManchesterCity #BreakInPlay #Explainer #FootballNews #EnglishFootball #English #Rest #WorkLoadManagement #football #sportsnews A post shared by Sportstar (@sportstarweb) on Feb 10, 2020 at 8:29am PST Both Manchester City and West Ham are enjoying a mid-season break, though the rearranged fixture will see them return to action earlier than initially planned.After hosting the Hammers, City travels to Leicester City in league action on February 22, four days before the first leg of its last-16 Champions League tie with Real Madrid. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos