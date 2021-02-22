Moyes says West Ham United has more to offer after Tottenham victory

West Ham United is in an "incredible position" but manager David Moyes insisted there was more to come from his side after beating London rival Tottenham Hotspur and move fourth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Goals by Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard and a spirited rearguard action when Tottenham came on strong earned West Ham a 2-1 victory.

"We are really excited about it because this time last year we were worried sick we were going to get relegated, so we are thrilled about it," Moyes told reporters.

"But the biggest thing for me is we can play much better and that is the bit that excites me and makes me think there is still better to come," he added.

With both Manchester clubs and Arsenal to play in the coming weeks, Moyes is trying his best to manage expectations, but after seven wins in nine league games there is growing belief that West Ham could be playing European football next season.

"To win this one today was really important because of the games we have got coming up," Moyes said.

"I said a few weeks ago if we can hang in there then we can look at it a bit further down the line.

"What we are trying to do is stay away from the question of 'Chelsea didn't win or somebody else didn't win' because where we are is an incredible position at this time of the year. We have shown incredible form in 2021." he added.

Lingard is making West Ham better: Moyes

Jesse Lingard, on loan from Manchester United where he had fallen out of favour, has been an added bonus for Moyes, offering West Ham another attacking option alongside Antonio.

"I think he can play in two of three positions and he has shown he has got a goal in him," Moyes said.

"So to bring somebody in who helps your team and improves it is not an easy thing to do (in the January transfer window) and Jesse is improving it and making us better."