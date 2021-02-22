Football Moyes says West Ham United has more to offer after Tottenham victory The 2-1 win over their London rivals helped the Hammers enter the top four of the Premier League table with 45 points in 25 matches. Reuters LONDON 22 February, 2021 11:13 IST Reuters LONDON 22 February, 2021 11:13 IST West Ham United is in an "incredible position" but manager David Moyes insisted there was more to come from his side after beating London rival Tottenham Hotspur and move fourth in the Premier League on Sunday.Goals by Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard and a spirited rearguard action when Tottenham came on strong earned West Ham a 2-1 victory."We are really excited about it because this time last year we were worried sick we were going to get relegated, so we are thrilled about it," Moyes told reporters."But the biggest thing for me is we can play much better and that is the bit that excites me and makes me think there is still better to come," he added. ALSO READ | Solskjaer full of praise for James after Newcastle winWith both Manchester clubs and Arsenal to play in the coming weeks, Moyes is trying his best to manage expectations, but after seven wins in nine league games there is growing belief that West Ham could be playing European football next season. Massive result. Massive effort. This Team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y1FByzpyQQ— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 21, 2021 "To win this one today was really important because of the games we have got coming up," Moyes said."I said a few weeks ago if we can hang in there then we can look at it a bit further down the line."What we are trying to do is stay away from the question of 'Chelsea didn't win or somebody else didn't win' because where we are is an incredible position at this time of the year. We have shown incredible form in 2021." he added. Lingard is making West Ham better: MoyesJesse Lingard, on loan from Manchester United where he had fallen out of favour, has been an added bonus for Moyes, offering West Ham another attacking option alongside Antonio."I think he can play in two of three positions and he has shown he has got a goal in him," Moyes said."So to bring somebody in who helps your team and improves it is not an easy thing to do (in the January transfer window) and Jesse is improving it and making us better." Watch: PSG falls behind in title race with defeat to Monaco Klopp says losing Henderson to groin injury is a 'massive blow' Ancelotti reveals plan behind Merseyside derby win Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal More Videos ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Ancelotti insists James is happy at Everton Arsenal vs City: Arteta, Guardiola compliment one another ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Bruno Fernandes drives everyone on at United - Solskjaer Arteta urges in-form Saka to continue being consistent ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Lopetegui calls Haaland 'world class' after Sevilla's loss to Dortmund