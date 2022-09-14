Football

Premier League to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II this weekend

Last weekend’s Premier League games were all postponed following the queen’s death last Thursday at the age of 96.

Players and fans observing a minute’s silence following the passing of Queen Elizabeth during the Liverpool v Ajax Champions League fixture earlier this week.

Players and fans observing a minute’s silence following the passing of Queen Elizabeth during the Liverpool v Ajax Champions League fixture earlier this week. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

The Premier League will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II this weekend by having a minute’s silence before every game followed by the national anthem.

The league said Wednesday that fans will also be invited to applaud at the 70-minute mark, in recognition of the queen’s 70-year reign. Players will wear black armbands and managers have been asked to consider wearing a suit.

Seven games will be played this weekend. Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds were both postponed because of limited police resources ahead of the queen’s state funeral on Monday. Brighton’s home game against Crystal Palace had already been postponed because of a planned rail strike, which has since been canceled.

A period of silence was also observed before Liverpool’s Champions League game against Ajax on Tuesday.

