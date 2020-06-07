Football Football Premier League: No positives cases in latest round of virus tests Sunday's announcement means there have been a total of 13 positive cases from an overall 6,274 tests carried out on Premier League players and club staff. AFP London 07 June, 2020 08:46 IST A total of 1,195 players and club staff of the Premier League were tested in the sixth edition of screening, which took place on Thursday and Friday. - Getty Images AFP London 07 June, 2020 08:46 IST The Premier League's plan to restart on June 17 received a fresh boost Saturday after the latest round of coronavirus tests produced no new positive cases in English football's top flight.A total of 1,195 players and club staff were tested in the sixth edition of screening, which took place on Thursday and Friday.RELATED| Premier League return: Stadiums to be split into 'zones' “The Premier League can confirm that on Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June, 1,195 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive,” the league said in a statement.Saturday's announcement means there have been a mere 13 positives from an overall 6,274 tests carried out on Premier League players and club staff.RELATED| Premier League is back: Previously, in the Premier League... Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis as officials look to resume a season that was suspended in March because of the pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos