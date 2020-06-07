Football

Premier League: No positives cases in latest round of virus tests

Sunday's announcement means there have been a total of 13 positive cases from an overall 6,274 tests carried out on Premier League players and club staff.

AFP
London 07 June, 2020 08:46 IST
Premier League

A total of 1,195 players and club staff of the Premier League were tested in the sixth edition of screening, which took place on Thursday and Friday.   -  Getty Images

AFP
London 07 June, 2020 08:46 IST

The Premier League's plan to restart on June 17 received a fresh boost Saturday after the latest round of coronavirus tests produced no new positive cases in English football's top flight.

A total of 1,195 players and club staff were tested in the sixth edition of screening, which took place on Thursday and Friday.

“The Premier League can confirm that on Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June, 1,195 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive,” the league said in a statement.

Saturday's announcement means there have been a mere 13 positives from an overall 6,274 tests carried out on Premier League players and club staff.

Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis as officials look to resume a season that was suspended in March because of the pandemic.

