Liverpool goes clear at top, impressive wins for Everton, Leeds

Roberto Firmino headed a 90th-minute winner as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield on Wednesday to open up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table over the London club.

Liverpool has 28 points while Spurs are now second on 25 points with both teams having played 13 games. Southampton and Leicester are both on 24 points.

Mohamed Salah had put Liverpool ahead before Son Heung-min levelled for Spurs in the 33rd minute and while the home side dominated it was the visitors who had the best chances after the break.

But Firmino's powerful header from a corner ensured a victory for Juergen Klopp's side, leaving Jose Mourinho empty-handed, and the Spurs manager felt his side had deserved all three points.









Enjoy Bobby Firmino's 90th-minute winner from multiple angles pic.twitter.com/Rc2mBwh0fq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2020

Despite the home side enjoying the vast majority of possession, Spurs had two great chances to go ahead with Steven Bergwijn bursting into the box and holding off Trent Alexander-Arnold but his shot hit the post.

Moments later Harry Kane found himself unmarked from a Son corner but uncharacteristically made a mess of his header, directing the ball into the ground and off-target from a great position.

Such opportunities are rare at Anfield and the champion made Spurs pay at the death with Firmino leaping to power home a header from Andy Robertson's corner.

READ: Aubameyang rescues 10-man Arsenal in 1-1 draw vs Southampton



Richarlison sets Everton on way to 2-0 win at Leicester

Brazilian forward Richarlison and defender Mason Holgate scored as Everton earned an impressive 2-0 win at Leicester City.

Richarlison fired Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead in the 21st minute, cutting in from the left before unleashing a low drive which Kasper Schmeichel saw late and failed to stop squeezing in the bottom corner.

Everton made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute when Schmeichel parried out a Michael Keane header from Gylfi Sigurdsson's corner and did superbly to push Dominic Calvert-Lewin's follow-up against the bar before Holgate pounced to poke home.





Leicester was awarded a penalty when substitute Ayoze Perez went down under challenge from Andre Gomes but the decision was overturned after the VAR review showed there was no contact from the Everton midfielder.

The victory was Everton's fourth in seven away games this season and following its home win over Chelsea at the weekend, the Merseysiders moved up to fifth in the table on 23 points.

Impressive Leeds crush Newcastle with late surge

Leeds United claimed its first home win in the Premier League for three months as it scored three late goals to beat Newcastle United 5-2 in a rip-roaring contest.

The two sides went toe-to-toe at Elland Road before Leeds pulled away with goals by Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison securing the points for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Jeff Hendrick had given the visitors the lead against the run of play before Patrick Bamford nodded in a close-range equaliser. Rodrigo headed the hosts in front just past the hour mark but Leeds's defensive frailties allowed Ciaran Clark to drag Newcastle back on level terms three minutes later.



READ: West Brom appoints Allardyce as Bilic replacement

Once again, however, Leeds showed why it are such an exciting side to watch as it found another gear to overwhelm Steve Bruce's team with three goals from the 77th minute.

It was nearly 17 years since the last top-flight clash between two of the big names of English football and although there were no fans inside Elland Road to witness it, it proved a memorable contest as Leeds scored five times in a Premier League home game for the first time since May 2001.

Leeds under Bielsa guarantee goalmouth action and it was not long before it was peppering Newcastle's goal with visiting keeper Karl Darlow forced into some early saves.

Yet it was Newcastle which struck first in the 26th minute though when Callum Wilson flicked on a cross and Hendrick's volley gave Leeds keeper Illan Meslier no chance.

The lead last only nine minutes as Rodrigo's looping header beat Darlow and came back off the crossbar with Bamford on hand to head in from point-blank range.

Leeds went ahead in the 61st minute thanks to a masterful touch by Harrison who plucked a ball out of the air before volleying in a cross that Rodrigo met with a diving header.

A resolute Newcastle hit back three minutes later when Clark met Ryan Fraser's corner and headed home.

Leeds produced a grandstand finish though as Dallas guided in Mateusz Klich's bouncing cross.

With Newcastle pressing forward, Leeds showed how lethal it can be on the counter-attack as Alioski was played in by substitute Pablo Hernandez to finish in style.

Harrison then capped a fine display in the 88th minute as he found the top corner with the sweetest of left-foot strikes.

"It was a spur of the moment thing. I didn't think about it too much. We're always trying to be intense and play until the final whistle," Harrison said.



READ: Leeds manager Bielsa says no more team tip-offs

Haller earns West Ham draw with spectacular goal

Sebastien Haller's stunning bicycle kick earned West Ham United a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace for whom Christian Benteke scored and was also shown a red card.

Belgian striker Benteke's powerful header gave Palace the lead in the 34th minute at the London Stadium.

Yet Haller's acrobatic effort 10 minutes after the break levelled it up and when Benteke was dismissed 10 minutes later for catching Tomas Soucek with his arm it looked as though the hosts would go on to claim the victory.

Declan Rice went close for West Ham but Palace survived the closing stages with few alarms to grab a hard-earned point.

Fulham holds Brighton to scoreless draw with VAR help

Fulham grabbed a gritty 0-0 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday that lifted it out of the Premier League's bottom three but it needed help from the video assistant referee (VAR) who disallowed a second-half goal for the visitors.

After a dull first half, Brighton launched an early second-half onslaught and Adam Lallana thought he had scored his first goal for the club within minutes of the restart, but it was chalked off after a VAR review for a seemingly innocuous handball by Danny Welbeck.

Brighton won a number of corners as it switched between longer balls in behind the defence and quick-short passing moves down the wings, with the home side seemingly unable to hold on to possession.

Lewis Dunk squeezed a header just wide and fellow defender Adam Webster sent another header against the underside of the crossbar before the Fulham defence finally started snuffing out their attacks.



READ: Premier League games in London shut for fans again

Though the home side struggled to create many decent chances, Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez pulled off some fine saves to keep his goal intact, but the visitors could not convert their dominance into goals and the game ended scoreless.

The clean sheet was Fulham's first since it beat West Bromwich Albion on Nov. 2.

"In large parts this season we have not given ourselves a platform and have been chasing games down. A clean sheet is massive for us," Fulham manager Scott Parker told the BBC.

Fulham edged out of the relegation zone and up to 17th spot in the table on nine points after 13 games, ahead of Burnley, which has two matches in hand, on goal difference. Brighton are 16th on 11 points.