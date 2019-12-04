'Legend' Aguero motivating Jesus to hit Manchester City goal trail

Gabriel Jesus feels the pressure is on to score in every game at Manchester City. Brazil international Jesus ended a 10-game drought for club and country with a superb brace as City returned to winning ways with a 4-1 win at Burnley on Tuesday.

A thigh injury to the club's all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero has granted Jesus an extended run in Pep Guardiola's first XI – an opportunity the 22-year-old knows is weighted with a burden of expectation.

"I know I can score every game but it's difficult – football is not like this," he told Amazon Prime."I have Sergio with me. I have to learn with him because he is a legend of football and of the club. I have to score when I play because Sergio scores every time. That is my ambition, to play and score every time."

Jesus's Turf Moor brace marked a timely return to form, with Saturday's Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium up next. City edged to within eight points of Premier League leader Liverpool, which faces its own local argument against Everton at Anfield on Wednesday.

"It was an important game. We're eight points behind now, that's good for us," Jesus said. "That is the level of the Premier League, every time it is like this. We know Burnley has good players and they play so good with the set-pieces. We played good again and tonight we could score the chances."

He added: "That is the challenge. We have to fight. The Premier League is so difficult and Liverpool are having a great season."