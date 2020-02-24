Football Football Roma wants to sign Smalling and Mkhitaryan permanently Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling and Arsenal's striker Henrikh Mkhitaryan are wanted permanently by Serie A club Roma. Sacha Pisani 24 February, 2020 15:07 IST Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is on a season-long loan at Roma. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 24 February, 2020 15:07 IST Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca said the Serie A side wants to sign loanees Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently. Smalling and Mkhitaryan are on season-long loan deals from Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal respectively. United centre-back Smalling has impressed for Roma, which is determined to make the England international's deal a permanent one in the Italian capital. "Chris is a great, great man, a great, great professional," Fonseca told Sky Sports News. "The adaptation [to Italian football] was very easy for him. He's a boy that everyone loves in the club because he is a great professional. "I would like Chris to stay. We are speaking. I don't know if it is possible because of the situation with Manchester United, but I would like so much for Chris to stay here with us because he is very important.READ | Klopp: Liverpool success helps and hinders with transfers "He is a great player, a great man with a great attitude every day and for all of these reasons I would be very happy if Chris stays." Mkhitaryan, a former United team-mate of Smalling, has experienced an injury-interrupted spell with Roma. However, the attacking midfielder has still managed five Serie A goals and a pair of assists after scoring and creating another in the 4-0 rout of Lecce on Sunday. "Mkhi during this season got some injuries but he is returning now and he is proving his quality," Fonseca said. "Let's see. He is a player with great decisions on the pitch and I would also like to keep Mkhi in our team." Roma is fifth in the Serie A standings, three points adrift of Atalanta, which occupies the fourth and final Champions League spot. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos