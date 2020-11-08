Football Football Vardy penalty sends Leicester top with narrow win over Wolves Leicester climbed to the top of the table with 18 points from eight games, one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. Reuters 08 November, 2020 22:19 IST Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates with his team mates after scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at The King Power Stadium in Leicester on Sunday. - Getty Images Reuters 08 November, 2020 22:19 IST Leicester City went top of the Premier League with a tense 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in which striker Jamie Vardy scored one penalty and had another saved.Vardy made no mistake with his first spot-kick in the 15th minute after Wolves were penalised for handball, but just before halftime he struck his second straight down the middle and into the legs of Rui Patricio after Rayan Ait Nouri brought down James Justin. Follow as it happens: Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League Live Updates: Jota, Firmino start; Foden on the bench There were late chances for both sides as Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel pulled off a stunning save to deny Ruben Neves and Harvey Barnes blazed a late deflected shot over the bar at the other end.Leicester climbed to the top of the table with 18 points from eight games, one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and two clear of champion Liverpool which plays Manchester City later on Sunday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos