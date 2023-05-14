Football

Mbappe brace powers PSG to a 5-0 win over Ajaccio in Ligue 1; Messi booed by fans

The win saw Christophe Galtier’s side go six points over second-placed Lens while the visitor headed into relegation with the frustrating loss.

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring against Ajaccio in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes.

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring against Ajaccio in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes.

A brace by Kylian Mbappe, a goal each by Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi and an own goal by Mohamed Youssouf saw Paris Saint-Germain hammer AC Ajaccio 5-0 to widen its lead in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Starting its attack from kick-off itself, PSG found its breakthrough in the 22nd minute when Fabian Ruiz made an interception, following a through ball from Danilo Pereira, and found the net, scoring a goal in two games in a row.

Eleven minutes later, Mbappe almost doubled the lead, shooting from close proximity in front of Francois-Joseph Sollacaro, the Ajaccio goalkeeper. Sollacaro, who managed to get a glove on the shot, could only see Hakimi tap it in on the follow-up.

Mbappe, however, got his name on the scoresheet two minutes after the restart when his shot past Sollacaro’s gloves.

And then the floodgates of attack opened, with Mbappe finding his second in the 54th minute and Marquinhos’ strike kissing the net after a deflection off Youssouf.

Lionel Messi, making his return after suspension, following an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia, however, did not have a ceremonious return to Parc des Princes.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner was booed and jeered by the fans every time he touched the ball.

