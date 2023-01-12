Football

Messi scores after returning from FIFA World Cup as PSG beats Angers 2-0 in Ligue 1

Team Sportstar
PARIS 12 January, 2023 03:22 IST
Paris Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Angers in the Ligue 1 match.

Paris Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Angers in the Ligue 1 match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lionel Messi scored on his return to club football after the FIFA World Cup as Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers in the Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday.

It was Hugo Ekitike who drew first blood when Messi started an attack early on in the first half, passing to Nordi Mukiele to his right, who then crosses for Ekitike to score in the fifth minute.

In the second half, it was the same three who were involved to double the lead in a sublime exchange of passes with Mukiele finding his second assist of the night and Messi scoring with ease.

The Argentina forward had also come close to scoring in the 33rd minute, when he tried a right-footed curler only to see it saved by Paul Bernardoni, who also had a good day at office.

Unlike what the scoreline shows, the Angers goalkeeper made three great saves, including one in the second half-injury time, when Mukiele’s header from Neymar’s corner was denied by the French ‘keeper.

The win cements PSG on top of the Ligue 1 table with a six-point lead over second-placed Lens, while Angers, with 10 losses in a row, remained at the bottom of the table with just eight points in 18 matches so far.

