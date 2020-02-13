PSG strolls past Dijon into French Cup last four

Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the semifinals of the French Cup on Wednesday after thumping Dijon 6-1 in a match that saw the French champion benefit again from comical own goals.

PSG was ahead just 47 seconds after kick-off, thanks to Wesley Lautoa shanking Mitchel Bakker's low cross into his own net to the bemusement of his teammates.

It was the second own goal in a week to be scored for PSG, which also saw Lyon's Fernando Marcal slam a stunning effort past his own goalkeeper at the weekend.

However the host was level in the 13th minute thanks to a impressive low curling effort from Mounir Chouiar, which squeezed past Kaylor Navas.

While the away side was far from full strength, with Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi on the bench and Neymar not even in the squad, Thomas Tuchel's team did include Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, who was making his first start in over a month after nearly moving to Atletico Madrid in January.

The Uruguayan was left waiting his 200th goal for the club in the 21st minute when he turned home Thomas Meunier's cross, only for the strike to be ruled out for handball by the Belgian after a VAR check.

Mbappe put PSG ahead a minute before the break, punishing Jhonder Cadiz's miss when clean through seconds before by clinically slotting home a similar chance.

Thiago Silva added a third four minutes after the break with a header from a corner before Pablo Sarabia ended Dijon's resistance by pushing home his 11th of the season on the rebound.

Senou Coulibaly watched on in horror with five minutes left when Mbappe's cross looped off his thigh over helpless stopper Runar Alex Runarsson, before Sarabia tapped home his second in stoppage time from another Mbappe centre.

Later Lyon coach Rudi Garcia faces his old team Marseille, while on Thursday fourth division side Epinal -- last 16 conquerer of Lille -- will look to continue its stunning cup run going when it hosts Saint-Etienne.

It will try to succeed where fellow fourth-tier outfit Belfort failed following its 3-0 defeat to holder Rennes on Tuesday.

-Neymar in doubt for PSG's Champions League trip to Dortmund-

Neymar, who was not part of the game, is in doubt for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 first leg at Borussia Dortmund, according to head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Neymar stayed in Paris as the Brazilian continues to recover from the injury, which he suffered against Montpellier on February 1 and led to him missing Ligue 1 wins over Nantes and Lyon.

After travelling to Amiens in Ligue 1 on Saturday, PSG will then make the trip Dortmund for the opening leg of its Champions League tie against the Bundesliga outfit on Tuesday.

Asked about Neymar post-game, Tuchel told reporters: "I can't say that he will be 100 per cent to play against Borussia Dortmund.

"We will discuss and decide on Friday, the latest possible time to do so. We can't risk his fitness."

Tuchel added: "We aren't going to take risks against Amiens, it's clear. We will have a strong team, but if we have little doubts, we won't take risks."

(With inputs from OPTA)