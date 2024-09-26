MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PSG coach Luis Enrique says bigger Club World Cup ‘exciting’

The 2025 Club World Cup will be held in the United States from June 15-July 13, with 12 European clubs set to take part in a tournament that has only traditionally involved the six continental champions and host nation.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 22:55 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique.
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique on Thursday described the expanded Club World Cup, set to feature 32 teams next year, as an “exciting competition” while acknowledging the need to limit player workloads.

“Once every four years there’s this new, extremely exciting competition. Everyone wants to go to the Club World Cup,” he said, amid growing concern from players and coaches alike over the increasing number of fixtures.

The 2025 Club World Cup will be held in the United States from June 15-July 13, with 12 European clubs set to take part in a tournament that has only traditionally involved the six continental champions and host nation.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri warned earlier this month that leading players could go on strike over the number of games they’re being asked to play.

ALSO READ | Fan who racially abused Vinicius Jr in Mallorca handed prison sentence

The Spain international is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering ligament damage to his right knee at the weekend.

“Of course those involved must speak,” said Luis Enrique.

“I understand and I agree that the calendar is very busy, particularly that of Manchester City. Ours is less so because we have two fewer teams in our league and therefore four fewer matches.”

“A less hectic calendar would favour everyone,” he added.

Related Topics

Paris Saint-Germain /

Club World Cup /

Manchester City /

Rodri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh interim government’s youth and sports advisor to attend IND vs BAN T20I in Delhi
    Shayan Acharya
  2. PSG coach Luis Enrique says bigger Club World Cup ‘exciting’
    AFP
  3. BCB distances itself from Shakib’s request of a ‘secure passage’ to leave Bangladesh, says it does not have requisite powers
    Shayan Acharya
  4. ISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. ENG vs AUS: Marsh adamant Australia has ‘moved on’ from last year’s Lord’s row
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. PSG coach Luis Enrique says bigger Club World Cup ‘exciting’
    AFP
  2. Fan who racially abused Vinicius Jr in Mallorca handed prison sentence
    Reuters
  3. Former Juventus keeper Szczesny open to coming out of retirement to join Barcelona
    Reuters
  4. Violent clashes between rival fans after Genoa derby results in 26 police officers injured
    PTI
  5. Andy Carroll paying out of his own pocket to play for fourth-tier Bordeaux
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh interim government’s youth and sports advisor to attend IND vs BAN T20I in Delhi
    Shayan Acharya
  2. PSG coach Luis Enrique says bigger Club World Cup ‘exciting’
    AFP
  3. BCB distances itself from Shakib’s request of a ‘secure passage’ to leave Bangladesh, says it does not have requisite powers
    Shayan Acharya
  4. ISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. ENG vs AUS: Marsh adamant Australia has ‘moved on’ from last year’s Lord’s row
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment