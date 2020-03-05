Rumour Has It: PSG could sell Neymar to keep Mbappe

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are Paris Saint-Germain's star duo but they could be separated next season.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are eyeing Neymar and Mbappe respectively.

Ligue 1 champion PSG has reportedly made it clear who it wants to keep.

TOP STORY – NEYMAR OUT FOR MBAPPE?

PSG star Neymar (L) could be out of picture for Kylian Mbappe (R) to stay at the French club. - AFP

Paris Saint-Germain could sell Neymar in order to keep fellow superstar Kylian Mbappe, according to AS.

Neymar continues to be linked with a return to LaLiga champion Barcelona, while Mbappe is a long-term target for Real Madrid.

Amid ongoing speculation over Mbappe and a possible move to Madrid, PSG is reportedly willing to sacrifice Neymar to retain the France international.

Deportes Cuatro adds that Barcelona could offer up Antoine Griezmann to PSG in order to lure Neymar back to Camp Nou.

ROUND-UP

- Goal says Tottenham star Harry Kane would consider a move to Premier League rival Manchester United at the end of the season. The England striker is reportedly weighing up his future in London.

- The future of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is up in the air, reports Catalunya Radio. Mundo Deportivo, however, says the Germany international is committed to Barca.

- Corriere dello Sport claims Serie A high-flyer Lazio is ready to launch a €50million bid for Lyon star Memphis Depay.

- Inter is lining up a move for Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso, according to Calciomercato. A €30m (£26m) fee has been mooted.

- Juventus is still looking to sign Mauro Icardi, Tuttosport claims. Icardi is on loan at PSG from Inter this season, however, Juve is reportedly willing to include either Paulo Dybala or Miralem Pjanic in any deal to sign the striker.

- Gazzetta dello Sport reports Everton and Premier League rival Tottenham wants to sign United defender Chris Smalling, who is on loan at Serie A side Roma.

- Zlatan Ibrahimovic is yet to decide his future but the veteran striker would be happy to extend his contract at Milan beyond this season, says Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira. Milan is in turmoil amid a row between board members Ivan Gazidis, Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban.