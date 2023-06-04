Magazine

Ligue 1: Messi, Ramos’ final game for PSG ends in defeat

Lionel Messi was jeered by a section of Paris Saint-Germain supporters as he played his final game for the club in the Ligue 1 champions’ 3-2 home defeat by Clermont on Saturday.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 03:16 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate their French Ligue 1 championship during the 2022-2023 trophy ceremony at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.
Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate their French Ligue 1 championship during the 2022-2023 trophy ceremony at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate their French Ligue 1 championship during the 2022-2023 trophy ceremony at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lionel Messi was jeered by a section of Paris Saint-Germain supporters as he played his final game for the club in the Ligue 1 champions’ 3-2 home defeat by Clermont on Saturday.

Messi’s expected departure from the French giants after two seasons was officially confirmed by PSG in a statement shortly before Saturday’s game.

“His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be underestimated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future,” said PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi.

La Liga: Hazard to leave Real Madrid after disappointing four-year spell

Yet Messi’s name was jeered by some fans as the teams were announced at the Parc des Princes and the Argentinian World Cup winner was again whistled sporadically during the match.

There was little riding on the game itself after PSG wrapped up a record 11th French title last weekend, although Kylian Mbappe was looking to finish a fifth consecutive season as Ligue 1’s top scorer.

Sergio Ramos, whose own departure from PSG was confirmed on Friday, marked his final appearance by heading in a Vitinha cross for the opener in the 16th minute.

Mbappe then scored a penalty to make it 2-0 with his 29th league goal this season, which he marked by holding up goalkeeper Sergio Rico’s number 16 jersey.

Spaniard Rico, PSG’s backup goalkeeper, is in serious condition in a hospital in Seville after being injured in a horse-riding accident last weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with holding up jersey of Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with holding up jersey of Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mbappe’s goals tally left him two ahead of Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette in the final standings.

Johan Gastien pounced on a Marco Verratti mistake to pull a goal back for Clermont, who then saw Grejohn Kyei miss a penalty.

Messi leaves PSG: FIFA World Cup winner thanks Ligue 1 side for ‘wonderful experience’

The visitors then equalised in first-half stoppage time when Mehdi Zeffane netted from close range after Gianluigi Donnarumma spilled the ball.

Kyei got Clermont’s winner in the second half when he turned in a cross with his knee.

A famous win for Clermont sees it finish the season in eighth place.

PSG picked up the championship trophy after the game but ended the season with seven league defeats, all of which came in 2023.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
