PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch, stats, predicted 11

PSG vs FCN: Here is all you need to know about the Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Nantes, happening at the Parc des Princes

04 March, 2023 07:58 IST
Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi is expected to start while Neymar will be missing in action after sustaining an injury last month.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi is expected to start while Neymar will be missing in action after sustaining an injury last month. | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE

League leader Paris Saint-Germain will take on 13th placed Nantes in a Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Paris put Marseille to the sword 3-0 last weekend, while Nantes continued the defence of its Coupe de France by beating Lens 2-1 in midweek.

Predicted lineups
PSG: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Pereira, Ruiz; Soler; Messi, Mbappe
Nantes: Lafont; Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Hadjam; Sissoko, Moutoussamy; Blas, Mollet, Ganago; Mohamed
League form
PSG: W-W-L-W-W
Nantes: W-L-L-L-D

When is the PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match happening?

The PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match will start at 1:30am IST on Sunday, March 5.

Where can I watch the PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match live?

The PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match will be telecast live across the Sports18 network.

Where can I live stream the PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match?

The PSG vs Nantes Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on JioCinemas for free.

