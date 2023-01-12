PSG players pay tribute to Pele before Ligue 1 match against Angers

Paris Saint Germain players paid tribute to Brazil legend Pele before the Ligue 1 match against Angers at the Parc dess Princes on Wednesday.

All PSG players, including Lionel Messi and Neymar were seen wearing shirts with Pele’s face on it. Before kick-off, the players gave a minute of applause for Pele as well. The Brazil legend had passed away of cancer on December 29, 2022 in Sao Paulo.

Lionel Messi warmup with Paris before the game#PSGSCOpic.twitter.com/rJNIvVAxft — Mision Champions (@MisionChampions) January 11, 2023

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment. “Inspiration, love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever,” the family statement from the Brazil legend read.

The Ligue 1 match marks the return of Messi to club football after winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in December, 2022. PSG sits on top of the league table and will face bottom-placed Angers tonight with the hope to build on its four-point lead on top of Ligue 1.

More to follow.