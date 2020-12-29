PSG sacks head coach Thomas Tuchel

French champion Paris St Germain has sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, the Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they brought to the club,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into his work and of course we’ll remember the good times we shared together. I wish him the best for his future.”

Tuchel took over reigns of the club from Unai Emery at the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Since then, the 47-year-old has guided PSG to back-to-back league titles and the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Liga Ligue in 2020.

Former Dortmud boss Tuchel also oversaw PSG's most successful UEFA Champions League campaign yet, with the Paris-based side losing to Bayern Munich in the final of the previous edition only four months ago.

PSG is currently third in the Ligue 1 points table with 35 points, just one point adrift of leader Lyon.

There are speculations that former Totthenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is the front-runner to take over.