PSG signs Netherlands International Jackie Groenen from Manchester United

Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen has joined Paris St Germain after leaving Manchester United, both teams announced on Thursday.

Groenen, who has signed a three-year deal at PSG, played 60 games in all competitions for United after joining them in 2019. She had previously played for Chelsea.

“Manchester United Women can today confirm that midfielder Jackie Groenen has made a permanent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain Feminines,” the Women’s Super League club said in a statement Thursday.

Jackie joined United in 2019 and made her debut that same season in the Manchester derby, in front of 31,000 fans at the Etihad Stadium. The Dutch international went on to make a further 59 appearances as a Red.

“I’ve had such a great time representing this wonderful football club,” said Jackie.

The 27-year-old has made 92 appearances for Netherlands, scoring nine goals.

"I'm a box-to-box player. My passing is good, but I also make tackles. I think I'm a good blend of attacking and defending," she told the PSG website.