PSG 2-1 Strasbourg LIVE, Ligue 1 score: Mbappe scores late penalty as 10-man Paris beats Strasbourg

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Strasbourg, happening at the Parc des Princes.

Full-time

Mbappe scored in the dying minutes of the added time as PSG take a well-earned win. Reduced to 10 men in the 62nd minute after Neymar’s red, Paris was pushed towards the wall but it was Mbappe yet again to its rescue.

90+6’

Mbappe takes the shot. AND HE SCORES!!!! HE GOES TO THE KEEPERS LEFT AND FINDS THE BACK OF THE NET!!!! WHAT AN ENDING TO THIS ROLLER COASTER OF A MATCH! Takes his shirt off and gets a yellow card but it is worth it! It had to be Mbappe!

90+4’ PENALTY FOR PSG!!!

Nyamsi pulls Mbappe back inside the box and the French international is quick to react as he falls down immediately. Strasbourg players surround the referee in protest and he seeks the help of VAR. The decision stands

90+3’

Corner for PSG and might be its last chance to secure a win. Mbappe takes the kick and sends in a searching cross but Ajorque heads it clear

90’

Four added minutes

90’

Free kick for Strasbourg and it has come in the 90th minute. Will be a fairytale ending if it manages to squeeze in a goal. Ajorque receives the ball inside the box but Donnarumma saves it

84’

A running Hakimi receives a brilliant trough ball form Soler on the right flank. The Moroccan international moves into the final third and puts a cross but Djiku kicks it out for a throw

79’ Substitution for PSG

Bitshiabu OUT, Hakimi IN

78’ Substitutions for Strasbourg

Gamiero OUT, Diallo IN; Diarra OUT, Sissoko IN

76’

Mbappe is down inside the box following a tackle from Doukoure. He looks towards the referee who does not react. Game to continue

74’

Yet another counter from PSG. Mukiele puts in an impressive run on the right flank and whips out a searching low cross but the ball is cleared away

72’ Substitutions for PSG

Ekitike OUT, Soler IN; Vitinha OUT, Sarabia IN

69’

Attack finally from Prais. Mbappe surges into the Strasbourg half and goes close to the final thrid. He lashes out a shot but Sels is there yet again to save it

65’ Substitution for Strasbourg

Prcic OUT, Aholou IN

62’ SECOND YELLOW/RED

OH NO NEYMAR, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE!! Minutes after getting booked for a foul, Neymar is yet again shown yellow for diving inside the box!! Absolutely foolish from the Brazilian international

61’ YELLOW CARD

Neymar is booked for a foul on Thomasson

58’

Ekitike tries an outrageous shot well outside the box and it is saved comfortably by Sels

53’

SO CLOSE!! Mbappe gets a through ball inside the box and tries a shot but Sels keps the ball out

51’ GOAAAALLLLL

STRASBOURG HAS EQUALISED!! MARQUINHOS OWN GOAL! Thomasson on the right whips out a lofted cross but that takes a deflection off the Brazilian and goes into the net

50’ YELLOW CARD

Verratti is booked as he clips the heels of Thomasson

49’ YELLOW CARD

Nyamsi gets booked for a mis timed tackle on Neymar

Second half begins

Players have made their way into the middle and it is now time for the action to resume. PSG will look to hold on/build on its lead while Strasbourg will aim to maintain the composure it showed towards the end of first half

Half-time

The first 45 minutes went by a flash. That early goal from Marquinhos helped PSG gain momentum but has looked bland after that. Strasbourg meanwhile, has been pressing constantly but its frontline failed it. Exciting next 45 minutes ahead

45’

One added minute

45’

CLOSE!! Mukiele makes a decent run on the right. He puts in an angled through ball inside the box directed towards Ekitike. But the latter fails to get a touch

43’

Goal kick for Strasbourg. Neymar tried to find Mukiele inside the box with a lofted through ball but the ball travelled faster than anticipated

39’

Corner for Strasbourg. Bellegarde takes it and sends in a curling cross but the ball is headed away for a goal kick

36’

Counter from Strasbourg. Bellegarde dishes out an inviting cross but Donnarumma moves forward to stop the attack

35’

PSG pursues relentlessly. Mbappe initiates the attack yet again. He makes a brilliant run down the left side and reaches the final third. He puts in a low-kept cross to find Mukiele inside the box but the defense clears it

30’

SO CLOSE!!! A brilliant save from Donnarumma keeps PSG in the lead. Ajorque gets the ball well inside the box. He tries to tap it in but Donnarumma dives to save it

29’

Mbappe looks to threaten as each minute passes. This time, from the left flank, dribbles past two defenders and put in a shot but Sels saves it without much trouble

27’

Sloppy work from Marquinhos. He put in a weak through ball in an attempt to find Mukiele but Ajorque intercepted. But the Strasbourg forward fails to capitalise as he hits the ball wide

25’

CLOSEEE!!! A slip from Nyamsi gifts the ball to Mbappe right at the edge of the box. The France forward takes a couple of steps and puts in a powerful shot but Sels palms it away

21’

Neymar gets the ball inside the box. He falls down from the faintest of touches from Perrin and protests for a penalty but the referee says play on

19’

Mbappe ripping through Strasbourg defense on the left flank. He cuts past a couple of defenders to go into the penalty box but the ball is cleared away after three defenders converge

18’

Corner for Strasbourg. Bellegarde takes it. He whips out a deep cross but all 11 PSG players crowd the box and clears the ball eventually

14’ GOOOOAAAALLLLL

Free kick for PSG as Mbappe is pushed down by Bellgarde. Neymar takes it and puts in a searching cross and CAPTAIN MARQUINHOS HEADS IT IN!! THE LEAGUE LEADER IN FRONT ALREADY!

12’

Prcic comes in with a sliding tackle on a running Neymar and the Brazilian is down. Referee refuses to budge and replays show that it was a clean tackle. Game continues

9’

Finally an attack from PSG. Doukouru’s miscue leads up to the attack. Mbappe on the right flank puts in a creative backheel to find Mukiele inside the box but his shot is deflected for a corner. Neymar takes it but nothing in the end

Les Bleus dominance

Paris is unbeaten in 31 home games against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 (W24 D7). It is the team that has hosted the same opponent the most times in the history of the competition without ever losing.

6’

Mukiele is down and is in agony. Does not look good. This is following a collision with his teammate Ekitike. Medical assistants rush in and Mukiele indicates he is indeed fine. Game continues

4’

Free kick for Strasbourg Djiku is pushed down by Ekitike. Nothing comes off it

2’

Paris starts off slow as the ball stays inside the PSG half for a while. Ramos, who missed the World Cup, is back in action

Kick-off!

Neymar gets his first touch of the match as the ball gets rolling. PSG starts right to left and has opted for a 4-3-1-2 formation. Meanwhile, Strasbourg has gone with a 4-1-2-1-2 formation.

T-5

We are minutes away from the match as PSG resume its league against a relegation-threatened Strasbourg. Messi misses out on this match as he is yet to return to Paris after the World Cup but Neymar and Mbappe are back in action.

1:20am - Paris has scored at least three goals in its last four matches against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 (4 goals x3, 3 goals x1).

LINEUPS! PSG (4-3-1-2): Donnarumma, Mukiele, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bitshiabu, Fabian Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha , Neymar Jr, Ekitike, Mbappé Strasbourg (4-1-2-1-2): Sels, Doukoure, Perrin, Prcic, Dijku, Nyamsi, Bellegarde, Thomasson, Ajorque, Gameiro, Diarra

League form PSG: W-W-W-W-W Strasbourg: L-D-D-L-D Head-to-head (all competitions) Total matches: 70 PSG: 38 Strasbourg: 13 Draw: 19

PREVIEW

Normal service is set to resume in France on Wednesday with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both set to feature for leader Paris Saint-German as it restarts its Ligue 1 season, 45 days after it was popped on ice for the World Cup, with a home game against struggling Strasbourg.

Lionel Messi, however, will not be on show in round 16 as he is still at home, celebrating Argentina’s success in the World Cup final in Qatar.

The club, though, has been buoyed by reports last week that the 35-year-old Messi is set to sign a one-year extension to his contract which expires in the summer.

Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final but still ended up on the losing side as France flunked the penalty shoot-out, reported back to training on Wednesday with Achraf Hakimi, one of the stand-outs in Morocco’s run to the semi-finals.

Mbappe, Messi and Hakimi were just three of the 14 Ligue 1 players -- from eight different clubs -- who reached the semi-finals in Qatar.

Neymar, whose Brazil crashed out to Croatia in the quarter-finals, was back on Thursday with compatriot Marquinhos, with both expected to play a role in Wednesday’s game at the Parc des Princes.

PSG is currently five points clear of second-placed Lens who they meet in Flanders on Sunday.

Lens, meanwhile, will look to keep up the pressure on PSG going into that game when they head down to Nice on Thursday.

Third-placed Rennes have Croatia’s Lovro Majer and on-loan Wales defender Joe Rodon back from action in Qatar as they head to Reims on Thursday.

“For me, it’s a second season that’s starting up again, with the same uncertainties, the same unknowns before a first league match of the season,” said Rennes manager Bruno Genesio. “We’ll see which teams have best managed this.”

Marseille, which is just one point behind in fourth, host a Toulouse side that is bumping around in mid-table.

-AFP

Streaming information:

Where can I watch the PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 match in India?

The PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on Voot and Jio TV.

When does the PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 match will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on December 29 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.