Mbappe scores brace as PSG wins at Angers in Ligue 1

PSG moved 11 points ahead of Marseille and 12 above Lens in Ligue 1. The sides play Rennes and Monaco respectively this weekend.

AP
Mbappe scored two to take his Ligue 1 goal tally to 26 for the season.

Mbappe scored two to take his Ligue 1 goal tally to 26 for the season.

Kylian Mbappe netted twice to help leader Paris Saint-Germain take another step toward a record 11th French title after winning at bottom side Angers 2-1 on Friday.

PSG moved 11 points ahead of Marseille and 12 above Lens. They play Rennes and Monaco respectively this weekend.

With just six rounds remaining after this weekend, Angers could be relegated on Sunday if 16th-placed Brest wins at Ajaccio.

Mbappé got PSG going in the ninth minute. He initially miskicked a pass from Juan Bernat, who had been released by Lionel Messi, before managing to take control of the ball again and firing it home.

Mbappé doubled his and PSG’s tally in the 26th minute after being set up by Messi. His 22nd goal in the league moved him two clear of Lille’s Jonathan David atop the scoring charts.

Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni kept the scoreline down, including an impressive save to deny Mbappé from a hat trick in the 74th.

Sada Thioub reduced the deficit three minutes from time.

