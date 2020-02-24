Football

PSG vs Bordeaux, Highlights

Neymar was sent off in a thrilling 4-3 win against Bordeaux which saw Neymar was sent off and Edinson Cavani reached 200 goals for the club.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 February, 2020 13:55 IST

PSG vs Bordeaux, Highlights

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 February, 2020 13:55 IST
PSG vs Bordeaux, Highlights
Ligue 1: Neymar sent off as PSG beats Bordeaux 4-3
Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling
Pep and Zidane discuss controversial Sterling interview
Jurgen Klopp
Klopp enjoyed replying to 'cheeky' Man United fan letter
 More Videos
My team is incredible - Pep Guardiola after West Ham win
Jose Mourinho proud of injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur squad
We deserved to beat Spurs but we're not overconfident - Nagelsmann
Atalanta wanted to prove itself - Gasperini after Valencia win
Champions League: Atalanta v Valencia - H2H Preview
Champions League: Tottenham v RB Leipzig - H2H Preview
Lucien Favre praises Haaland as striker stars in Dortmund win
Nagelsmann dismisses 'Baby Mourinho' label ahead of meeting the real thing