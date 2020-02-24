Football PSG vs Bordeaux, Highlights Neymar was sent off in a thrilling 4-3 win against Bordeaux which saw Neymar was sent off and Edinson Cavani reached 200 goals for the club. Team Sportstar 24 February, 2020 13:55 IST PSG vs Bordeaux, Highlights Team Sportstar 24 February, 2020 13:55 IST PSG vs Bordeaux, Highlights Ligue 1: Neymar sent off as PSG beats Bordeaux 4-3 Pep and Zidane discuss controversial Sterling interview Klopp enjoyed replying to 'cheeky' Man United fan letter More Videos My team is incredible - Pep Guardiola after West Ham win Jose Mourinho proud of injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur squad We deserved to beat Spurs but we're not overconfident - Nagelsmann Atalanta wanted to prove itself - Gasperini after Valencia win Champions League: Atalanta v Valencia - H2H Preview Champions League: Tottenham v RB Leipzig - H2H Preview Lucien Favre praises Haaland as striker stars in Dortmund win Nagelsmann dismisses 'Baby Mourinho' label ahead of meeting the real thing