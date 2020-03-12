Football Football PSG players troll Dortmund's Haaland after Champions League win Paris Saint-Germain's players mocked Erling Haaland's celebration after their 2-0 defeat of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Patric Ridge 12 March, 2020 09:51 IST With Neymar having already copied Haaland's celebration after scoring PSG's opener, Thomas Tuchel's squad all replicated the meditating pose following the final whistle. - Twitter/@PSG_English Patric Ridge 12 March, 2020 09:51 IST Erling Haaland was the target of Paris Saint-Germain's celebrations after the Ligue 1 side dumped Borussia Dortmund out of the Champions League. At an empty Parc des Princes amid coronavirus fears, first-half goals from Neymar and Juan Bernat saw PSG win 2-0 on Wednesday and 3-2 on aggregate en route to its first Champions League quarter-final since 2016. ...and breathe pic.twitter.com/CGijCM0ct8— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 11, 2020 Haaland scored both goals in Dortmund's 2-1 first-leg victory at Signal Iduna Park, celebrating by sitting on the pitch and pretending to meditate. But the celebration was used against Haaland by PSG's players following the midweek showdown in the French capital.Read | Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (3-2 agg): Neymar helps book QF spot at empty Parc des Princes With Neymar having already copied Haaland's celebration after scoring PSG's opener, Thomas Tuchel's squad all replicated the meditating pose following the final whistle. The victory sends PSG into the final eight for the first time in four years, with the Ligue 1 champion joining RB Leipzig, Atalanta and Atletico Madrid in the quarters. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos