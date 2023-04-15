PSG vs Lens, LIVE streaming info: Predicted 11, head-to-head record, when and where to watch Ligue1

Paris Saint-Germain will play Lens in a Ligue 1 top of the table clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG, which is top of the Ligue 1 standings, haven’t enjoyed the best of forms this season. However, it will come into this match on the back of a 2-0 win against Nice, that saw the club extend its lead at the top of the table.

The fact that Lens finds itself in second, is a testament to the fact that the club has continued to punch above its weight throughout the season. In its last match, Lens clinched a 2-1 win against Strasbourg.

Predicted XI PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Soler, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe Lens: Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Sotoca, Abdul Samed, Fofana, Frankowski; Thomasson, Fulgini; Openda

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where will PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match will kick-off at 12:30 AM, Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match?

The PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18.

Where can you live stream the PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match?

You can live stream the PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match on the Jio Cinema and Voot website and apps.