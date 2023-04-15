Football

PSG vs Lens, LIVE streaming info: Predicted 11, head-to-head record, when and where to watch Ligue1

PSG vs Lens: Here is all you need to know before the Ligue 1 game at the Parc des Princes in Paris. 

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 15 April, 2023 06:35 IST
CHENNAI 15 April, 2023 06:35 IST
Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi takes part in a training session at the club’s “Camp des Loges” training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on April 14, 2023.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi takes part in a training session at the club’s “Camp des Loges” training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on April 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

PSG vs Lens: Here is all you need to know before the Ligue 1 game at the Parc des Princes in Paris. 

Paris Saint-Germain will play Lens in a Ligue 1 top of the table clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG, which is top of the Ligue 1 standings, haven’t enjoyed the best of forms this season. However, it will come into this match on the back of a 2-0 win against Nice, that saw the club extend its lead at the top of the table.

The fact that Lens finds itself in second, is a testament to the fact that the club has continued to punch above its weight throughout the season. In its last match, Lens clinched a 2-1 win against Strasbourg.

Predicted XI
PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Soler, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe
Lens: Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Sotoca, Abdul Samed, Fofana, Frankowski; Thomasson, Fulgini; Openda

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where will PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match will kick-off at 12:30 AM, Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match?

The PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18.

Where can you live stream the PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match?

You can live stream the PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 match on the Jio Cinema and Voot website and apps.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us