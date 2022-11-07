Football

Watch: Neymar scores and assists in PSG’s win over Lorient

Neymar scored a goal and assisted another for PSG, which was without the services of Lionel Messi who was absent due to injury.

Team Sportstar
07 November, 2022 20:06 IST
Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar (C) is congratulated by Hugo Ekitike (L) and Kylian Mbappe after scoring his team’s first goal.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar (C) is congratulated by Hugo Ekitike (L) and Kylian Mbappe after scoring his team’s first goal. | Photo Credit: AFP/JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) maintained the top spot in the Ligue 1 table after clinching a narrow 2-1 win against Lorient on Sunday.

Neymar scored a goal and assisted another for PSG, which was without the services of Lionel Messi, with the Argentine missing out due to injury.

PSG opened the scoring in the ninth minute as Neymar kept his composure to slot the ball into the net from close range.

Starting the second-half with a 1-0 lead, it wasn’t long before Lorient scored the equaliser. In the 53rd minute, Terem Moffi rifled the ball into the top corner, leaving PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with no chance to save the shot.

The French champion left it late to grab the winner. In the 81st minute, Neymar swung in a dangerous corner, and Danilo towered over everyone to head the ball into the net and grab all three points for his team.

With the win, PSG stays on top with 38 points from 14 matches.

