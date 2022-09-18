Lyon vs PSG: Highlights: OL 0-1, Messi scores the winner as Paris Saint-Germain leads Ligue 1

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, being played at the Groupama Stadium in France

This was Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute updates of this high-voltage clash. That was all for the night in this Ligue 1 match. Thanks for tuning in and take very good care of yourselves.

Match Report: Lionel Messi scores from Neymar’s assist as PSG beats Lyon 1-0 in Ligue 1

Full Time! Lyon 0-1 PSG An early goal from Lionel Messi from a Neymar assist was enough to secure three points for Paris Saint-Germain as the French Champion went on top of the Ligue 1 table. with the win.

90’ Messi’s free kick hits the woodwork! The Argentine’s shot hits the woodwork and Ramos shoots the ball into the net, but the linesman rules it out for an offisde.

90’

A rash challenge by Mendes on Soler gives PSG a free kick and the Lyon defender is furious. The referee is not interested to listen at all and Messi steps up for the free kick.

78’ Another save by Lopes to deny Messi his second goal Messi gets the ball, right in front of the goalkeeper and tries a left-footed curler. Lopes pushes the ball away with a stretched right-hand save.

77’

Lyon attacks on the counter and Cherki carries the ball along the left, inside the box and Dembele heads it, which is saved by the midrib of Marquinhos and PSG, just about manages to deny Lyon an equaliser.

77’

Lyon attacks on the counter and Cherki carries the ball along the left, inside the box and Dembele heads it, which is saved by the midrib of Marquinhos and PSG, just about manages to deny Lyon an equaliser.

72’ What a chance! Neymar’s shot saved by Lopes Mendes and Neymar pair up in the Lyon box and the cross from Mendes is steered on target by Neymar. Lopes saves it, but the ball ricochets off, after which it is cleared for a PSG corner.

72’

PSG has five men at the back now and is pressing high with the front three of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe as the white shirts get the ball back to Lopes

69’

Hakimi gets the ball in attack along the right flank, crosses for Messi, who gives the ball away and eventually PSG gets the ball in its control again and Messi makes a run into the box with it, trying to pass to Mbappe. This pass is intercepted.

66’

Lyon tries to attack on the counter, with three white shirts linking up and the fourth making running along the left, but the ball finally gets back in PSG’s control. Eventually the linesman raises the flag after the move ends.

63’ Change for PSG! In: Mukiele, Out: Verratti

60’

We are approaching the hour mark and PSG has clearly looked the better side. There have ben questions asked to the defence, often by Lacazette, but no goals have come off them so far.

57’ Substitution for PSG! In: Vitinha, Out: Fabian Ruiz

51’

Tagliafico and Lepenant pair up with the pass to Gusto. Gusto’s aerial ball for Lepenant is just too high as the ball goes out for a PSG goal kick.

46’

Chance! Messi shoots an early shot on target and a goal-line clearance by Mendes saves Lyon from conceding a second goal from the Argentine.

Second Half begins! The second half begins with a half-time change from Lyon with Tolisso off for Lepenant. This might just be an injury scare and PSG is right on course for another attack.

Half-Time! Lyon 0-1 PSG An early goal by Lionel Messi off Neymar’s pass keeps Paris Saint-Germain ahead at the midway mark against Lyon in Ligue 1.

⏸️ We reach the break!@PSG_English with the lead after 45 minutes#OLPSGpic.twitter.com/V67gyfDwjd — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) September 18, 2022

29’

Lovely play by Lacazette! The former Arsenal man barges into the PSG box, beats three defenders and shoots on target. But Donnarumma makes a good save.

28’

Shot! Tete gets the ball into the PSG half and the ball finally gets to Toko-Ekambi who tries a shot from distance. But the left-footed shot is way off target.

27’

Messi surrounded by white shirts in front of the box and he still manages to clear the ball for Hakimi, but Lopes intercepts and clears the ball away.

24’

After two counter attacks by Lyon, PSG looks to try and cool the intensity with an approach to build from the back with small passes.

19’

Ramos tries to build an attack and Lyon quickly exploits his forward run with a counter attack. Dembele gets the ball into the box, but the final shot by Lacazette is very poor as the ball flies off target.

18’

Lyon tries to go on an attack form the midfield, but Galtier’s men, who have three blue shirts at the back, stop the attack as it begins orchestrating another attack on the other end.

14’

Hakimi gets the ball in the penalty box at the end of another PSG attack and Lyon dispossesses the Morocco full-back of the ball to end that attack and PSG regathers to build on another attack.

Did you know? Lionel Messi and Neymar have given each other five assists in Ligue 1 this season, more than any other duo. The Barcelona bromance continues in Paris.

11’

Chance! Fabian Ruiz gets the ball in the box and decides to shoot, but Tagliafico’s deflection gives PSG a corner kick. Messi take the corner kick and Ramos heads it over the net.

6’ GOAL! Messi scores to put PSG ahead PSG attacks on the counter and Neymar gets the ball in the penalty box, passes to Messi on his right and Messi scores with the first shot on target, in the game.

3’

Lyon is enjoying fair bit of possession early on in the match as it sits back, trying to draw PSG ahead in order to attack in the counter.

Kick Off! The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lyon is underway with the host starting from left to right and Paris, starting from the other end.

Lyon started this season with big ambitions but head into Sunday's meeting with Paris Saint-Germain in danger of being cut off from the Ligue 1 leader already, with doubts about coach Peter Bosz and with a planned takeover of the club still to be completed.

French champion seven years running at the start of this century, Lyon has since been eclipsed as Ligue 1's leading club by Qatar-owned PSG.

Follow the match live: LIVE Lyon vs PSG: Ligue 1 updates, Starting lineups, streaming info, when, where to watch

This year marks a decade since it last won a trophy, and it is not in Europe at all this season after coming eighth in the last campaign, its lowest finish in quarter of a century.

Despite that, Lyon kept faith in Dutch coach Bosz and there was plenty of optimism on the banks of the Rhone in the close season as they brought two local heroes, Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso, back to the club.

Predicted Lineups Lyon - Lopes; Gusto, Lukeba, Mendes, Tagliafico; Caqueret, Tolisso, Lepenant; Toko-Ekambi, Tete, Lacazette PSG - Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Soler, Ruiz, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Both were sold in 2017, with Lacazette joining Arsenal and Tolisso moving to Bayern Munich, but they returned five years later as free agents and still at the peak of their careers.

Their arrivals mean OL retain a strong squad despite selling Brazil star Lucas Paqueta to West Ham United, and they started well enough, with four wins and a draw from their first five games.

Lacazette has four goals to his name already, but now back-to-back defeats have seen concerns about Bosz's ability to get the best out of a talented squad resurface.

The defence is a particular source of concern, despite the presence of two highly-rated youngsters in right-back Malo Gusto and centre-half Castello Lukeba.

Lyon lost 3-1 at Lorient before a 2-1 defeat in Monaco last weekend, meaning they sit six points behind leaders PSG and Marseille before entertaining the Parisians this weekend, and Bosz is under pressure.

"He is aware of the situation, because we are not going to wait until February or March, but we believe in him and his staff," Lyon's sporting director Vincent Ponsot told Le Progres.

"We expect a reaction against Paris after the last two matches, but it wouldn't be right to pass judgement after this game."

Meanwhile, Lyon remain confident the sale of the club to American businessman John Textor will still go through as planned, sources told AFP on Thursday.

Sports daily L'Equipe this week reported that Textor, who owns Brazilian club Botafogo and has a stake in Crystal Palace, was still searching for financing to complete the deal.

Textor, who is set to attend the PSG match, has until the end of September to finalise the purchase of a controlling stake for an estimated amount of over 600 million euros ($600m).

Key stats

⦿ 100 - Neymar is in line to make his 100th Ligue 1 appearance with PSG, more than five years after arriving from Barcelona

100 - Neymar is in line to make his 100th Ligue 1 appearance with PSG, more than five years after arriving from Barcelona ⦿ 16 - PSG is unbeaten in their last 16 Ligue 1 games. Only AC Milan (22) and Manchester City (18) are currently on longer unbeaten runs in Europe's big five leagues

16 - PSG is unbeaten in their last 16 Ligue 1 games. Only AC Milan (22) and Manchester City (18) are currently on longer unbeaten runs in Europe's big five leagues ⦿ 16 - Marseille has lost 16 of its last 17 Champions League games

Fixtures (times GMT)

⦿ Friday - Auxerre v Lorient (1900)

Friday - Auxerre v Lorient (1900) ⦿ Saturday - Montpellier v Strasbourg (1500), Lille v Toulouse (1900)

Saturday - Montpellier v Strasbourg (1500), Lille v Toulouse (1900) ⦿ Sunday - Reims v Monaco (1100), Brest v Ajaccio, Clermont v Troyes, Marseille v Rennes, Nice v Angers (all 1300), Nantes v Lens (1505), Lyon v Paris Saint-Germain (1845)