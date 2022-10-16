PSG 1-0 OM, Ligue 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Neymar strike helps PSG win over 10-man Marseille

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Marseille happening at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

FULL-TIME

A relatively slow second half but Marseille has done well considering it was a man down for the majority of this half. In the end, Neymar’s first half strike was enough to seal the win for PSG against its rival. PSG now has gone 20 consecutive league games without a loss. Staggering!

93’

Mbappe attempts for a breakthrough as he runs freely with only Balerdi chasing him but the latter does well to put in a tackle at the perfect time to avert pressure

90’

Four added minutes

88’

Corner for PSG, Marquinhos takes it but finds no one. Goal kick to Marseille. Just over a minute to go, PSG on its way to win its 20th consecutive victory in Ligue 1

Substitution for PSG Neymar OUT, Soler IN

86’

Great link up play from Mbappe to Neymar. The Brazilian is close to the 6-yard box but falls down yet again. Could’ve doubled the lead if he’d been a bit more clinical

Did you know?

Paris is unbeaten in their last 19 games in Ligue 1 (W14 D5), its longest such run in the top-flight since May 2018-January 2019 (21).

80’

Into the final 10 minutes of the game and looks like PSG will solidify its position at the top of the table. Marseille has a mountain to climb as they are down one man.

Substitution for PSG Messi OUT, Sarabia IN

Substitutions for Marseille Sanchez OUT, Dieng IN; Veretout OUT, Gueye IN

76’

The PSG attack is trying to exploit the man advantage here. Neymar runs through the Marseille half without trouble but in the end gets dispossessed. A glimpse of what is about to come?

75’ - RED CARD!! Gigot gets red-carded for his atrocious slide tackle on Neymar who is down in agony

Substitution for Marseille Harit OUT, Under IN

69’

SO CLOSE! Mbappe produces a fantastic long ball to find Messi on the right, he then passes it to Verratti who tries a backheel to find Mbappe but it is intercepted. Would’ve been an amazing team goal if Mbappe had managed to collect that

65’

CHANCE! Now that is poor stuff from Neymar, he had the goal post with only Lopez guarding it but he falls down and demands a penalty but the refree ignores him. Verratti with an amazing run passed it to Neymar

63’

Veretout comes up with a well timed sliding tackle on Mukiele who was racing past the half line

60’

Pau Lopez saves again!!! It is Verratti who’s denied this time. The Italian was dangerously close on the left of Lopez but he does well to keep the ball away from danger. Absolute tank

58’

Neymar runs free on the left flank and finds Messi, who is surrounded by an array of defenders. The latter turns back to pass it to Fabian, who’s effort is well away from the goal post

Did you know?

Paris has won nine of its 11 home games against Marseille in Ligue 1 under its Qatari ownership, which began in 2011/12 (D1 L1), its joint-most against an opponent at the Parc des Princes, along with Montpellier and Lyon.

52’

ELITE FROM DONNARUMMA! Clauss with a brilliant first touch from a Sanchez lofted through ball, runs towards the PSG goal post but Donnaruma got there just in time and Hakimi clears it for an OM corner but it’s no big deal

50’

Boos from the crowd fills the stadium as OM prepares for a corner kick. Nothing happens there

48’

CLOSE!! Veretout is dispossessed by Hakimi and he starts a PSG counter. Makes an excellent run towards Lopez and tries an ambitious shot but it is too high to trouble someone like Lopez

Game resumes

Harit and Sanchez start for Marseille. Immediate attack from OM as Sanchez shows off his skills in front of three defenders but the attack wears out as he hits a weak shot that goes wide. OM players are asking for a handball but the refree didn’t budge

HALF-TIME

What a nerve wracking first half. La Classique proving its worth. Both the teams had chances coming towards them but it is the slightly dominant team that is in the lead now but that doesn’t ensure a win for the Parisians. Marseille has the capacity to breach the PSG defense and will look to do just that, more from now on as Danilo was forced off the pitch. Meanwhile, Paris fans will rejoice the return of Messi and the impact that he has in the game is there to see. He exploits the defense, creating opportunities for his colleagues. Cracker of a 2nd half awaits!

45+2’

GOAAALLLLLLLL!!! Neymar right at the stroke of half time. Assist from Mbappe. Marseille let the ball stay deep in their half for a while and the inevitable happens. The Brazilians finishes it coolly

44’

CHANCE!! Messi with a brilliant run, skipping past numerous defenders and finds Mbappe on the left but he lets one fly as it goes high and curling into the stands

41’

CHANCE! Tavares was in a scoring position but Mbappe puts his foot in to stop the shot and leads a PSG counter, passes it to Neymar but Balerdi averts the danger

40’

Corner for OM. Veretout takes is and puts in a brilliant ball. Mbemba and Balerdi were in a good position to take it but somehow the ball has missed everyone and went blazing past

38’

Mbemba races through the PSG half, PSG defenders found it hard to keep up with him. He finally shoots but it is weaker than he would’ve liked. Donnarumma picks it quite comfortably

37’

Harit comes up with a mindless shot and it is nowhere near Donnarumma.

33’

Messi is fouled right on the edge of the penalty box. Mbappe was running riot on the right flank, passing it eventually to Messi, who tries to dribble past 3 defenders but is brought down. Looks like Messi himself will take it. It is from a Messi-esque position. RATTLES THE CROSSBAR! Stunning from the Argentinian but unlucky in the end!!!

32’

Sanchez’ long range bullet is kept out by Donnarumma, calm and composed

PSG dominance

Paris has only lost one of its last 25 games against Marseille in all competitions (W20 D4), going down 0-1 in September 2020 in Ligue 1.

30’

PSG on a roll. Marseille players are finding it hard to stick to their positions as they are all over the place. Mbappe and Neymar are proving to be a headache for their rivals

28’

CHANCE! PAU LOPEZ!! Denies Mbappe again. There was nothing wrong with Mbappe’s shot but Lopez times his jump to perfection and punches the ball just outside the goal post.

26’

CHANCE! A running Tavares had some superb options but he takes a selfish decision and shoots wide off Donnarumma. Guendouzi was practically begging for the ball but Tavares thought otherwise

Forced substitution for PSG Oh man! Yet another name added to PSG’s injury list. Danilo is taken off the pitch but the nature of his injury is unknown. He is replaced with Mukiele.

22’

Mbappe is pulled down and it is a freekick for PSG. Neymar takes it and tries to find a Parisian in the box but the ball is cleared, triggering a OM counter. Guendouzi runs into the PSG half but he’s stopped in his tracks. Battle of equals so far!

19’

WHAT A SAVE FROM LOPEZ! Marseille lose possession deep into the other half and Mbappe started PSG’s counter. Passes to Mbappe and gets it back on the run. Then happens a brilliant link up to Mbappe, he shoots to the left but a diving Lopez saves it

17’

Freekick for Marseille as Messi brings down Mbemba while running towards the goal

15’

CHANCE!! First real opening for Marseille. Geundouzi yet again, does well on the right to put in a cross, Clauss is unmarked in the middle but the ball travelled faster than he anticipated and it is cleared for an OM corner.

12’

Guendouzi’s volley goes wide. Clauss from the right flank delivered the cross and the Frenchman tries to hit it on the volley, decent attempt but nothing comes off it

9’

Marseille slowly gaining possession. Veretout to Bailly to Guendouzi and the ball is pushed back to Bailly. Nothing major happens but this is the first time in the game that Marseille players have controlled the ball for more than two minutes

7’

Alexis Sanchez tries an ambitious shot from well outside the box but puts in too much power. The ball goes straight into the stands.

5’

WHAT A MISS! GOAL OPPORTUNITY SQUANDERED! Hakimi it is. Neymar conjures a beautiful long ball to Mbappe on the left, the Frenchman gets a wonderful first touch and crosses it to Hakimi but the latter hits is straight to Pau Lopez. Coner for PSG but nothing happens

3’ CHANCE

What a return that would’ve been for Messi, a running Mbappe puts in a through ball to find messi but the Argentinian’s shot doesn’t trouble Lopez as he collects it comfortably

KICK-OFF!

Mbappe gets the first touch as the crowd erupts. The atmosphere is electric at Parc des Princes. PSG pressing right off the bat. Vitinha on the left flank finds Mbappe, he runs dangerously close to Pau Lopez but Clauss is there to defend

Stage is set!

The players make their way into the middle and it is Messi who receives the loudest cheer. Back from a calf injury, the Argentinian will look to continue his form. This season, in the 10 matches he played, he has scored 5 goals and assisted on 7 occasions.

T-3

We are just minutes away from the Le Classique. The players have lined up in the tunnel and are getting ready to enter the pitch.

LINE-UPS! PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bernat, Fabian, Verratti, Vitinha, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe Marseille (3-4-2-1): Lopez, Balerdi, Mbemba, Bailly, Clauss, Tavares, Veretout, Rongier, Guendouzi, Harit, Sanchez

Points table position (last game result) PSG - 1st with 26 points ( drew 0-0 vs Reims) Marseille - 4th with 23 points (lost 1-2 vs Ajaccio)

PREVIEW

League leader PSG will take on third placed Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Monday at the Parc des Princes stadium, Paris.

Unbeaten since the start of this year’s league campaign, the Parisians will hunt for a win that will further solidify their spot at the top of the league table.

Marseille meanwhile, comes into the tie at the back of a 1-2 league loss against lowly Ajaccio and its momentum will be tested in Paris.

Already without Presnel Kimpembe due to a hamstring injury, PSG will now have to manage without Sergio Ramos, who was shown red-card during the match against Reims and is facing a two match suspension.

Meanwhile, the MNM trio of Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi could be back for “Le Classique” against Marseille.

Messi has missed PSG’s last two games in all competitions because of a slight calf problem. Coach Christophe Galtier said the Argentina great is feeling better and is likely to return on Sunday.

Head-to-head in Ligue 1 Total matches: 85 PSG: 33 Marseille: 32 Draw: 20 Ligue 1 form guide PSG: D-W-W-W-W Marseille: L-W-D-W-W