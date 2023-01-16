Rennes vs PSG LIVE updates, Ligue 1: Line-ups out; Messi, Neymar start; Mbappe benched

Follow for all LIVE updates from the Ligue 1 clash between Rennes and PSG.

MBAPPE BENCHED

Kylian Mbappe has been left on the bench as Galtier opts for Ekitike up front, with Messi and Neymar upfront alongside.

LINEUPS

Rennes XI : Mandanda; Traore, Wooh, Rodon, Theate, Truffert; Majer, Ugochukwu, Doue; Kalimuendo, Gouiri

PSG XI : Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Danilo, Zaire-Emery; Messi; Ekitike, Neymar

HEAD-TO-HEAD PSG dominates the head-to-head record against Rennes. In 31 games between the two, the Parisians have won 16 games while Rennes has just seven wins to its credit.

PREVIEW

PSG’s domestic challenge continues as it heads up to Rennes, on Monday, with its electric trio -- Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar -- looking set to appear together for the first time since the World Cup.

Rennes, which has been on a strong run this season, riding fourth at the moment, is now plagued with injuries and suspensions, and had suffered a troubling defeat to Clemont in the last game week.

The Parisian dressing room is ready for #SRFCPSG! 👕👀 pic.twitter.com/N22VaW71p6 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 15, 2023

PSG on the other hand was quick to bounce back after a 1-3 defeat to title-chaser Lens, with the returning world champion Messi starring with a goal.

And now with Mbappe returning from his break, PSG’s all-star trio has been realigned, with Brazilian star Neymar returning after a red card-enforced suspension.

The last time these two sides met, PSG managed a narrow 1-0 win, thanks to an Mbappe goal.