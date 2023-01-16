Rennes vs PSG LIVE updates, Ligue 1: Line-ups out; Messi, Neymar start; Mbappe benched

Follow for all LIVE updates from the Ligue 1 clash between Rennes and PSG.
Kylian Mbappe has been left on the bench as Galtier opts for Ekitike up front, with Messi and Neymar upfront alongside.
LINEUPS
Rennes XI : Mandanda; Traore, Wooh, Rodon, Theate, Truffert; Majer, Ugochukwu, Doue; Kalimuendo, Gouiri
PSG XI : Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Danilo, Zaire-Emery; Messi; Ekitike, Neymar
PREVIEW
PSG’s domestic challenge continues as it heads up to Rennes, on Monday, with its electric trio -- Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar -- looking set to appear together for the first time since the World Cup.
Rennes, which has been on a strong run this season, riding fourth at the moment, is now plagued with injuries and suspensions, and had suffered a troubling defeat to Clemont in the last game week.
PSG on the other hand was quick to bounce back after a 1-3 defeat to title-chaser Lens, with the returning world champion Messi starring with a goal.
And now with Mbappe returning from his break, PSG’s all-star trio has been realigned, with Brazilian star Neymar returning after a red card-enforced suspension.
The last time these two sides met, PSG managed a narrow 1-0 win, thanks to an Mbappe goal.