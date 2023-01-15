Football

Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1: When, where to watch Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in action

Here is all you need to know about the Ligue 1 clash between Rennes and PSG.

Team Sportstar
15 January, 2023 19:29 IST
15 January, 2023 19:29 IST
PSG’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at the Parc des Princes. | Photo Credit: Francois Mori

Here is all you need to know about the Ligue 1 clash between Rennes and PSG.

PREVIEW

PSG’s domestic challenge continues as it heads up to Rennes, on Monday, with its electric trio -- Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar -- looking set to appear together for the first time since the World Cup.

Rennes, which has been on a strong run this season, riding fourth at the moment, is now plagued with injuries and suspensions, and had suffered a troubling defeat to Clemont in the last game week.

PSG on the other hand was quick to bounce back after a 1-3 defeat to title-chaser Lens, with the returning world champion Messi starring with a goal.

And now with Mbappe returning from his break, PSG’s all-star trio has been realigned, with Brazilian star Neymar returning after a red card-enforced suspension.

The last time these two sides met, PSG managed a narrow 1-0 win, thanks to an Mbappe goal.

When and where will Rennes vs PSG be played?
The Ligue 1 match, Rennes vs PSG will be played at Raozhon Park, France. The match is scheduled for a 1:15 am kick-off (9 pm Paris time).
Where can I watch Rennes vs PSG on TV?
For viewers in India, Rennes PSG will be live telecast on Sports18 SD and HD.
Where can I live stream Rennes vs PSG?
PSG vs Angers can be live streamed on JioCinema in India.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us