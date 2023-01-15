Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1: When, where to watch Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in action

PREVIEW

PSG’s domestic challenge continues as it heads up to Rennes, on Monday, with its electric trio -- Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar -- looking set to appear together for the first time since the World Cup.

Rennes, which has been on a strong run this season, riding fourth at the moment, is now plagued with injuries and suspensions, and had suffered a troubling defeat to Clemont in the last game week.

PSG on the other hand was quick to bounce back after a 1-3 defeat to title-chaser Lens, with the returning world champion Messi starring with a goal.

And now with Mbappe returning from his break, PSG’s all-star trio has been realigned, with Brazilian star Neymar returning after a red card-enforced suspension.

The last time these two sides met, PSG managed a narrow 1-0 win, thanks to an Mbappe goal.