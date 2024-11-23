 />
Ligue 1 2024-25: Undefeated PSG eases past Toulouse to go six points clear

With its fifth consecutive win, PSG is one of the three teams among the European top five leagues that remains undefeated this season alongside Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 08:33 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain’s Bradley Barcola in action with Toulouse’s Joshua King.
Paris St Germain’s Bradley Barcola in action with Toulouse’s Joshua King. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris St Germain’s Bradley Barcola in action with Toulouse’s Joshua King. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Leader Paris St Germain beat Toulouse 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Friday as it remained unbeaten in its domestic campaign following goals by Joao Neves, Lucas Beraldo and Vitinha.

Neves put the host in front in the 35th minute with a volley from the edge of the area, before Beraldo doubled the lead with the first touch late in the second half and substitute Vitinha sealed the win in stoppage time.

PSG tops the French top flight with 32 points, six ahead of second-placed AS Monaco who beat Brest 3-2 earlier on Friday.

With its fifth consecutive win, PSG is one of the three teams among the European top five leagues that remain undefeated this season alongside Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich and Juventus, currently sixth in Serie A.

PSG, who travels to Bayern in the Champions League on Tuesday, started off cautiously against Toulouse, who handed the Parisians their only defeat in their previous 40 Ligue 1 games.

League’s top scorer Bradley Barcola was denied a good opportunity by Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, an attempt that came one minute before Neves opened the scoring, netting a neat weighted pass from Achraf Hakimi low inside the left post.

ALSO READ | FFF rejects PSG request in Mbappe 55 million euros back pay dispute

Hakimi had a chance of his own from a distance as PSG continued to dominate the possession after the restart, but Restes parried his shot above the bar.

Warren Zaire-Emery then thought he doubled the lead for the host in the 54th minute, a goal that was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review.

Toulouse struggled to capitalise on the few chances that came its way, with substitute Shavy Babicka firing over the bar from close range minutes after entering the pitch.

Beraldo, however, added a second in the 84th minute, scoring from around the penalty spot for his first goal of the season after he landed a rebound, before Vitinha netted a precise cross from fellow substitute Randal Kolo Muani to seal the points.

Following its 1-0 win over Lens on November 2, PSG has now kept two consecutive clean sheets at home in Ligue 1 for the first time in a year.

It next hosts Nantes on November 30. Toulouse, who is 10th on 15 points, welcomes Auxerre on December 1.

