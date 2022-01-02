Football Football Four PSG players test positive for COVID-19 PSG added that one staff member also had COVID-19 in a statement on Saturday night. None of them were named. AP 02 January, 2022 16:52 IST PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes on Monday. - Reuters AP 02 January, 2022 16:52 IST Four players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team's French Cup game on Monday night.PSG added that one staff member also had COVID-19 in a statement on Saturday night. None of them were named.UPDATE: Messi tests positive for Covid-19 PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes.READ: Chelsea's Lukaku omitted from squad to face Liverpool: Reports d from squad to face Liverpool: ReportsLast year's runner-up Monaco was in action later Sunday at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.Monaco said Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :