PSG Women's midfielder taken into custody for assault on teammate

PSG women's team midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into custody for alleged assault on one of her teammates, as confirmed by the club on Wednesday.

"Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club's players last Thursday evening," the club said in a stattement.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed. Since Thursday evening the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team."

The 26-year-old had won the 2013 UEFA Women's under-19 Championship with France and has been with the Paris-based club since 2016, with loan spells with Utah Royals and Atletico Madrid Women.

"Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take," PSG added.