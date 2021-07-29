Football Football PSV Eindhoven advances in Champions League playoffs, beats Galatasaray PSV Eindhoven advanced to the Champions League's third qualifying round after beating host Galatasaray 2-1 to win the second round tie 7-2 on aggregate. AP 29 July, 2021 13:25 IST PSV's Noni Madueke, (right) is greeted by his team-mates after Madueke scored the opening goal for PSV Eindhoven. - AP AP 29 July, 2021 13:25 IST PSV Eindhoven advanced to the Champions League's third qualifying round after beating host Galatasaray 2-1 to win the second round tie 7-2 on aggregate.Noni Madueke's deflected shot eight minutes before half-time on Wednesday put PSV ahead on the night and captain Marco van Ginkel extended the lead from a Mario Gotze cross just before the hour-mark.ALSO READ - US to play World Cup Qualifier against Mexico in CincinnatiThe visitor was reduced to ten men when Olivier Boscagli picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Mbaye Diagne in the 73rd minute.Substitute Diagne then volleyed in an eye-catching goal 11 minutes later, but it was a mere consolation for Galatasaray.PSV will face Danish side Midtjylland in the next round, while Galatasaray dropped into the third qualifying round of the Europa League, where it will meet St Johnstone of Scotland. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :