With one year to go for FIFA World Cup, Qatar announces completion of seventh stadium

The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab World will begin in exactly a year from now. As the world’s best national teams gear up to clash in Qatar, the tournament promises to be like no other, offering fans the opportunity to attend more than one match per day during the group stage.

“We will enjoy being all together in one place,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Fans will be treated to top-class football in eight state-of-the art stadiums. We are looking forward to the opportunity to bring people from different backgrounds together.

The tournament will kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium, which is set to be inaugurated when Qatar faces Bahrain in the opening match of the FIFA Arab Cup on November 30.

On the same day, another venue Stadium 974, which announced its completion on Sunday, will also open its doors for the first time, leaving only one of the eight FIFA World Cup arenas – Lusail Stadium, the venue for the final – to be inaugurated early next year. The stadium, formerly known as Ras Abu Aboud, has been built using 974 shipping containers.

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: “We are very proud to announce the completion of Stadium 974. This is yet another milestone on the road to 2022 as we edge closer to hosting the first FIFA World Cup.

“We consider this innovative venue a game-changer for future mega-event hosts. It is another example of the powerful legacy our World Cup will leave.”

Al-Thawadi added, “We are thrilled to celebrate the one-year-to-go milestone. We are on track to deliver a tournament that will set new benchmarks for social, human, economic and environmental development."