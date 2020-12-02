FIFA World Cup 2022: Al Rayyan stadium inauguration on December 18

The football stadium in Al Rayyan, which will host the FIFA World Cup in 2022, will be inaugurated on December 18 – Qatar National Day, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy announced on Wednesday.

The final of the big-ticket event will be held on the same day two years from now. The stadium – which will become the new home of Al Rayyan Sports Club – is the fourth Qatar 2022 tournament venue to open following Khalifa International, Al Janoub and Education City.

READ| FIFA World rankings: Belgium No. 1, France and Brazil follows

Earlier this year, it was announced the venue would host seven matches up to the round of 16 stage during the World Cup.

The 40,000-capacity stadium is adjacent to the Mall of Qatar and within walking distance of Al Riffa Station – on Doha Metro’s Green Line. The stadium’s most striking feature is a glowing façade, comprising patterns that reflects different aspects of Qatar: the importance of family, the beauty of the desert, native flora and fauna, and local and international trade.

READ| FIFA to stage 22-team Arab Cup in Qatar

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the SC, said: “The inauguration of this stadium is another major milestone on the road to 2022. This stunning venue and the surrounding precinct will leave a fantastic legacy for Al Rayyan Sports Club and everyone who lives in this proud city.”

READ| Al- Rayyan stadium - recycling into FIFA 2022

“This event also marks the two-year countdown to the biggest match in Qatar’s history: the FIFA World Cup final,” added Al Thawadi.

“We are proud that our World Cup preparations remain on track, with 90 per cent of infrastructure projects completed. We look forward to unveiling more stadiums next year as we ensure that all tournament venues are delivered well in advance of the big kick-off.”