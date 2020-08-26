Football Football Qatar submits bid to host 2027 Asian Cup Qatar will be hoping to stage the competition for the third time having previously hosted the continent's top national team competition in 1988 and 2011. Team Sportstar Kuala Lumpur 26 August, 2020 16:58 IST Team Sportstar Kuala Lumpur 26 August, 2020 16:58 IST Asian Cup defending champion Qatar submitted its official bid to host the 2027 edition of the tournament on Wednesday. Four other countries have also expressed interest in hosting the tournament — India, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said. The host country will be announced in 2021.Qatar, also host of the next World Cup in 2022, will be hoping to stage the competition for the third time having previously hosted the continent's top national team competition in 1988 and 2011.The Gulf state won the 2019 Asian Cup where the tournament was expanded from 16 to 24 teams.The next edition in 2023 will be held in China. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos