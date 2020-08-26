Qatar submits bid to host 2027 Asian Cup

Asian Cup defending champion Qatar submitted its official bid to host the 2027 edition of the tournament on Wednesday.

Four other countries have also expressed interest in hosting the tournament — India, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said. The host country will be announced in 2021.

Qatar, also host of the next World Cup in 2022, will be hoping to stage the competition for the third time having previously hosted the continent's top national team competition in 1988 and 2011.

The Gulf state won the 2019 Asian Cup where the tournament was expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

The next edition in 2023 will be held in China.