MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India scores first goal from open play after 633 minutes

Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the first goal for India against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup second round qualifier, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 21:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the opening goal for the Blue Tigers, converting a pass from Brandon Fernandes.
Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the opening goal for the Blue Tigers, converting a pass from Brandon Fernandes. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the opening goal for the Blue Tigers, converting a pass from Brandon Fernandes. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the first goal for India against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup second round qualifier, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

Chhangte received a clinical pass from Brandon Fernandes in the 37th minute and buried the ball at the back of the net to the ecstasy of hundreds of Indian fans at the stadium.

This was India’s first goal from open play in over 600 minutes of football, with its last strike from such a development being against Kuwait in November 2023. Chhangte was involved in that strike, assisting Manvir Singh in a counterattack, in what was India’s first win on foreign soil in over two decades.

More to follow.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Three-time Olympic gold medallist McKeown deflated after world record near-miss at Olympic trials
    Reuters
  2. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 19/0 (4); Saim Ayub, Rizwan begin 107-run chase vs Canada
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Qatar vs India: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match in pictures, Chhangte scores for India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Switzerland complains to UEFA about quality of playing surface at Germany training camp
    AP
  5. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India scores first goal from open play after 633 minutes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Georgia at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide
    Team Sportstar
  2. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India scores first goal from open play after 633 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings; Salah rescues Egypt in draw against Guinea-Bissau
    Team Sportstar
  5. Turkey at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Three-time Olympic gold medallist McKeown deflated after world record near-miss at Olympic trials
    Reuters
  2. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 19/0 (4); Saim Ayub, Rizwan begin 107-run chase vs Canada
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Qatar vs India: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match in pictures, Chhangte scores for India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Switzerland complains to UEFA about quality of playing surface at Germany training camp
    AP
  5. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India scores first goal from open play after 633 minutes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment