Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India scores first goal from open play after 633 minutes

Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the first goal for India against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup second round qualifier, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

Chhangte received a clinical pass from Brandon Fernandes in the 37th minute and buried the ball at the back of the net to the ecstasy of hundreds of Indian fans at the stadium.

This was India’s first goal from open play in over 600 minutes of football, with its last strike from such a development being against Kuwait in November 2023. Chhangte was involved in that strike, assisting Manvir Singh in a counterattack, in what was India’s first win on foreign soil in over two decades.

