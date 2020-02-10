Qatar World Cup 2022: Tim Cahill joins Supreme Committee as official ambassador

Australian football legend Tim Cahill was unveiled as an official ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), at a special event in Qatar.

Cahill, 40, becomes the latest renowned name to join the SC family – and accompanies Xavi, Samuel Eto’o, Cafu plus a number of other local and regional football legends on the ambassador programme.

The programme seeks to work with some of the game’s most high-profile names to promote and deliver the SC’s numerous legacy projects, and help use the opportunities provided by Qatar 2022 to create a lasting positive social change across the region and around the globe.

Speaking at his announcement ceremony, Cahill said: “I think joining the SC family was a natural progression for me. I’ve been traveling to Qatar since 2008, so have developed a close relationship [with the country] over the years, so to be part of it, and to share the story of Qatar 2022 is pretty special.”

READ | Qatar cruising towards 2022 FIFA World Cup at lightning speed

“I had the privilege to actually be in Switzerland at the time Qatar won the [rights to host the] World Cup. I remember afterwards talking about Qatar’s presentation; just seeing the elements of the stadiums being built visually, and then the way they were all getting lifted off and transferred to different countries. All this stuff was mind-blowing. They took the technology to a different level – everyone in that room was really impressed. To be sitting here today to see that concept in action; the stadiums, the air conditioning; it’s incredible.”

A key part of Cahill’s role with the SC will be to work closely with Generation Amazing – the SC’s flagship CSR programme. It seeks to deliver positive social change through innovative football for development coaching sessions – locally, regionally and internationally.

Cahill, an AFC Asian Cup winner in 2015, holds numerous accolades at international level. As well as being one of an elite group of players to have featured at four separate FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018) he was also the first Australian man to score at the finals, and with 50 goals in 108 appearances, he is his country’s record goal scorer.

After a glittering 21-year playing career, which included stints in England, the US, China, Australia and India, he hung up his boots in March 2019.