Football

Quiz: 1954 Football World Cup

The fifth FIFA World Cup was held in Switzerland in 1954. Test your knowledge of the competition in our quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 May, 2020 12:17 IST

West Germany’s Morlock scores against Hungary in the WOrld Cup final at Berne, Switzerland. - GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 May, 2020 12:17 IST
1.Which of the following is not true about the 1954 World Cup’s group stage?
2.After two unbeaten campaigns in 1930 and 1950, Uruguay finally lost its first World Cup game to...
3.Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis scored a then-record 11 goals at the 1954 World Cup. How many times did he score a brace or better at the tournament?
4.A total of 35 goals were scored in five Group 2 games played among Hungary, West Germany, Turkey and South Korea (including a playoff between West Germany and Turkey to decide second place) at the 1954 World Cup. Which of the following is not a result from the group?
5.The 1954 World Cup witnessed the most goals scored as well as conceded at a single tournament. By which teams?
6.In the ill-tempered Battle of Berne between Hungary and Brazil in the 1954 World Cup quarterfinals, how many free kicks were awarded?
7.The 1954 tournament was the first of 16 consecutive times that West Germany and its successor team, Germany, did what at the World Cup?
8.Which of the following players did not emulate Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis’s goal-scoring feat at the World Cup?