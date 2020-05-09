Football Quiz: 1954 Football World Cup The fifth FIFA World Cup was held in Switzerland in 1954. Test your knowledge of the competition in our quiz. Team Sportstar 09 May, 2020 12:17 IST West Germany’s Morlock scores against Hungary in the WOrld Cup final at Berne, Switzerland. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 09 May, 2020 12:17 IST 1.Which of the following is not true about the 1954 World Cup’s group stage? Extra time was not played if the teams were tied at the end of regulation time If the top two teams were level on points, the group topper was decided by a draw of lots In each of the four groups, the two seeded teams only played the two unseeded teams 2.After two unbeaten campaigns in 1930 and 1950, Uruguay finally lost its first World Cup game to... England Hungary Czechoslovakia 3.Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis scored a then-record 11 goals at the 1954 World Cup. How many times did he score a brace or better at the tournament? Two Three Four 4.A total of 35 goals were scored in five Group 2 games played among Hungary, West Germany, Turkey and South Korea (including a playoff between West Germany and Turkey to decide second place) at the 1954 World Cup. Which of the following is not a result from the group? Turkey 4-1 West Germany Turkey 7-0 South Korea Hungary 8-3 West Germany 5.The 1954 World Cup witnessed the most goals scored as well as conceded at a single tournament. By which teams? Brazil – most scored, Scotland – most conceded West Germany – most scored, Turkey – most conceded Hungary – most scored, South Korea – most conceded 6.In the ill-tempered Battle of Berne between Hungary and Brazil in the 1954 World Cup quarterfinals, how many free kicks were awarded? 52 42 32 7.The 1954 tournament was the first of 16 consecutive times that West Germany and its successor team, Germany, did what at the World Cup? Won the opening game Progressed from the opening round Progressed from the opening round as group winner 8.Which of the following players did not emulate Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis’s goal-scoring feat at the World Cup? Gabriel Batistuta All four players have scored two hat-tricks at the World Cup. Kocsis, Fontaine and Muller scored theirs at a single tournament each (1954, ’58 and ’70, respectively), while Batistuta’s covered two (1994-98). Just Fontaine All four players have scored two hat-tricks at the World Cup. Kocsis, Fontaine and Muller scored theirs at a single tournament each (1954, ’58 and ’70, respectively), while Batistuta’s covered two (1994-98). Gerd Muller All four players have scored two hat-tricks at the World Cup. Kocsis, Fontaine and Muller scored theirs at a single tournament each (1954, ’58 and ’70, respectively), while Batistuta’s covered two (1994-98).