I.M. Vijayan inspired me to play football, says Rahul K.P.

Rahul K.P. has attributed legendary former Indian footballer I.M. Vijayan for motivating and inspiring him to take up the 'beautiful game'.

"There are a lot of players who have helped me. Like Vijayan, I come from the same place as him. My family and friends are all big fans of him. He stays 10 minutes from my home. He is very popular, his name is everywhere, and I still remember watching him on the ground, playing amazing," Rahul told AIFF TV.

Apart from the former Indian captain, other players like Mohammed Rafi and NP Pradeep also hail from the hotspot of Kerala football and these veterans now play important roles in the development of youngsters.

"Rafi bhai (Mohammed Rafi), is my big bro. I have always had a good relationship with NP Pradeep, Mohammed Rafi. They have a lot to say, and always give good advice,” said the former India U-17 striker, who played in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, represented the Indian Arrows for two years before signing up for Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters

Hailing from Kerala, Rahul said that playing for the Blasters in the ISL is nothing short of a dream come true for him.

"Before joining the club, I used to go watch the matches. So, when I got an opportunity and they called me up, I was very happy to sign with them," he said.