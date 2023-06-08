Magazine

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Australia’s 1974 World Cup coach Rasic dies aged 87

Rasic arrived in Australia in 1962 and was named coach of the Socceroos at the age of 34 in 1970, leading the team on an unbeaten run of 12 matches and ultimately to qualification for the World Cup in West Germany.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 12:16 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO Footballs lay on the pitch during a training session of the German national football team in Frankfurt on the eve of their international friendly match against Peru.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO Footballs lay on the pitch during a training session of the German national football team in Frankfurt on the eve of their international friendly match against Peru. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO Footballs lay on the pitch during a training session of the German national football team in Frankfurt on the eve of their international friendly match against Peru. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rale Rasic, the Yugoslavian-born coach who led Australia to their first World Cup finals campaign in 1974, has died aged 87, Football Australia said on Thursday.

Rasic arrived in Australia in 1962 and was named coach of the Socceroos at the age of 34 in 1970, leading the team on an unbeaten run of 12 matches and ultimately to qualification for the World Cup in West Germany.

In the finals, the mostly amateur Australians failed to score a goal in losses to both East and West Germany and a draw with Chile, finishing bottom of their group.

Rasic was sacked after the tournament and Australia would not qualify again until the World Cup returned to a reunified Germany in 2006.

“Rale changed the game in Australia in 1974, qualifying Australia for the first World Cup ever,” current Australia coach Graham Arnold said in a news release.

“The amount of passion and love that Rale had for football has never drifted too far away from myself and he has been a great inspiration for me over the years.

“He was such a great man, he loved a chat, and loved a story, and he always kept those stories going and that motivated a lot of people in life.”

Rasic was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1989.

The Socceroos will wear black armbands in memory of Rasic when they take on world champions Argentina in a Beijing friendly next week, Football Australia said.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

