Rangnick says no regrets over taking Manchester United job

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said he has no regrets about taking the Old Trafford job but the German is not happy with what his team has achieved so far.

United have won three of their last 12 matches in all competitions and are seventh in the Premier League standings, six points off fourth place and the final Champions League spot with seven games left.

Rangnick joined United on an interim basis in November following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has led the team to nine wins in his 22 matches in charge so far.

"No, no regrets whatsoever," he told reporters ahead of Saturday's home league game against Norwich City. "I would do it over and over again. I don't regret that at all.

"As a manager, you always have to question what you could have done better but I have no regrets ... We are all aware it's not an easy squad and the whole situation was not easy or I would not be sitting here and Ole would probably still be here.

"We have shown in the past couple of months we were able to raise the level but not in the same sustainable way that I would have wished. That's the reason I'm not happy at all with what we've achieved so far."

Rangnick, 63, will be interim manager until the end of the season before taking up a consultancy role with the club for a further two years.

United are searching for a permanent manager, with British media reporting that Ajax Amsterdam boss Erik ten Hag is the likely candidate for the top job.

Matic tells Man Utd he wants to leave at the end of the season

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic said on Friday he will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season, bringing an end to his five-year spell at Old Trafford.

Serbian international Matic, who is under contract at United until 2023, has made 26 appearances across all competitions for the club this season.

"I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision," the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.

"I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my team mates finish as strongly as possible."

Matic joined United from Chelsea in 2017 when Jose Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford, having previously been an influential player for the Portuguese manager during the London club's title-winning 2014-15 campaign.