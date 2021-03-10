Football Football Rangers players who breached COVID-19 rules charged by Scottish FA - reports The players have been asked to self-isolate for 10 days after British media reporter they had attended a party in Glasgow. Reuters 10 March, 2021 14:16 IST Nathan Patterson in action during a Scottish Premiership contest between Livingston and Rangers in Livingston, on March 3, 2021. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 10 March, 2021 14:16 IST Five Rangers players who breached COVID-19 rules by attending a party last month have been charged by the Scottish FA, with a hearing set for March 25, British media reported on Tuesday.Midfielder Bongani Zungu and defenders Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey apologised to the club's fans late last month on their return to training after being removed from the squad following the protocol breach. The trio, as well as striker Dapo Mebude and goalkeeper Brian Kinnear, who are both out on loan, were ordered to self-isolate for 10 days after local media reported that they had attended a party in Glasgow which was broken up by police.They have already been fined by Rangers, which contacted the FA and the Scottish government over the incident.ALSO READ | Chelsea consolidates fourth place by beating Everton 2-0The Scottish FA did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.In November, Rangers winger Jordan Jones and defender George Edmundson received seven-match bans after breaching COVID-19 regulations by attending a private gathering.Rangers celebrated its first league triumph since 2011 after Celtic was frustrated by Dundee United in a 0-0 draw on Sunday to hand its bitter Glasgow rival the title.Scottish police arrested 28 fans following wild celebrations sparked by the triumph. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.